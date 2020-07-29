Miércoles 29 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MASK

Por REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2020

A view of Madrid's cafe terraces as masks become mandatory

Start: 30 Jul 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

MADRID - A view of cafes and bars with outdoor terraces on the day that the Madrid region joins other Spanish regions making masks mandatory at all times, even when people can maintain the recommended safety distance. Masks will be required whilst sitting at outdoor terraces.

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Alex Kaffie exhibió a Magda Rodríguez tras asegurar que la regañaron en Televisa

Alex Kaffie exhibió a Magda Rodríguez tras asegurar que la regañaron en Televisa

El periodista compartió un mensaje que le mandó la productora de "Hoy", en donde se quejó de la foto de ella que usó Kaffie pues se ve con kilos de más
El periodista compartió un mensaje que le mandó la productora de "Hoy", en donde se quejó de la foto de ella que usó Kaffie pues se ve con kilos de más

Narcoretenes en Nuevo Laredo: Cártel del Noreste y policías de tránsito operan en total impunidad

Narcoretenes en Nuevo Laredo: Cártel del Noreste y policías de tránsito operan en total impunidad

Los criminales rondan las carreteras en caravana y vehículos sin placas, interceptan a los automovilistas y les piden dinero
Los criminales rondan las carreteras en caravana y vehículos sin placas, interceptan a los automovilistas y les piden dinero

Crecen los infectados en el fútbol de España: Sevilla y Almería reportaron casos de coronavirus en su plantel

Crecen los infectados en el fútbol de España: Sevilla y Almería reportaron casos de coronavirus en su plantel

Ambos clubes confirmaron que tienen jugadores infectados y se unen al brote que también afecta al Real Madrid y al Fuenlabrada, equipo que está confinado en un hotel
Ambos clubes confirmaron que tienen jugadores infectados y se unen al brote que también afecta al Real Madrid y al Fuenlabrada, equipo que está confinado en un hotel

“Es una bajeza”: Luis Enrique Guzmán negó haber causado problemas de Silvia Pinal con Televisa

“Es una bajeza”: Luis Enrique Guzmán negó haber causado problemas de Silvia Pinal con Televisa

El hijo de Silvia Pinal mencionó que todo podría ser fabricado por un ex chófer de la familia
El hijo de Silvia Pinal mencionó que todo podría ser fabricado por un ex chófer de la familia

Excavaciones en busca de Madeleine McCann: hallaron un sótano oculto en el lugar donde vivió el sospechoso de secuestrar a la niña

Excavaciones en busca de Madeleine McCann: hallaron un sótano oculto en el lugar donde vivió el sospechoso de secuestrar a la niña

El descubrimiento se realizó en el lugar que arrendó en Hanover, Alemania en 2007 Christian Brueckner, el presunto homicida. Un año después fue demolido
El descubrimiento se realizó en el lugar que arrendó en Hanover, Alemania en 2007 Christian Brueckner, el presunto homicida. Un año después fue demolido

UIF va contra los tratantes de personas de Tlaxcala

UIF va contra los tratantes de personas de Tlaxcala

El objetivo es romper con la “circularidad” de recursos de las bandas de proxenetas que, a base de engaños, reclutan a mujeres y niñas, para obligarlas a prostituirse en distintas ciudades de México y Estados Unidos
El objetivo es romper con la “circularidad” de recursos de las bandas de proxenetas que, a base de engaños, reclutan a mujeres y niñas, para obligarlas a prostituirse en distintas ciudades de México y Estados Unidos

“El código civil de muchos estados es discriminatorio”: Sánchez Cordero

“El código civil de muchos estados es discriminatorio”: Sánchez Cordero

La secretaria de Gobernación rindió un informe, en la conferencia de López Obrador, sobre las acciones que el gobierno federal realiza en materia de equidad de género
La secretaria de Gobernación rindió un informe, en la conferencia de López Obrador, sobre las acciones que el gobierno federal realiza en materia de equidad de género

Rusia planea aprobar y comenzar a utilizar una vacuna contra el coronavirus en agosto y sin terminar las pruebas

Rusia planea aprobar y comenzar a utilizar una vacuna contra el coronavirus en agosto y sin terminar las pruebas

Funcionarios gubernamentales creen que la fecha clave será el día 10 del próximo mes. Aunque crecen las dudas sobre su seguridad, las autoridades de Moscú alardearon: "EEUU también se sorprendió con el Sputnik"
Funcionarios gubernamentales creen que la fecha clave será el día 10 del próximo mes. Aunque crecen las dudas sobre su seguridad, las autoridades de Moscú alardearon: "EEUU también se sorprendió con el Sputnik"

Juventus visita a Cagliari y Cristiano Ronaldo buscará romper la histórica marca de Gonzalo Higuaín: hora, TV y formaciones

Juventus visita a Cagliari y Cristiano Ronaldo buscará romper la histórica marca de Gonzalo Higuaín: hora, TV y formaciones

Maurizio Sarri decidió reservar a varios de sus titulares en su choque ante el Rossoblu, salvo a CR7. El portugués busca agigantar su legado
Maurizio Sarri decidió reservar a varios de sus titulares en su choque ante el Rossoblu, salvo a CR7. El portugués busca agigantar su legado

Donald Trump se lamentó de la baja aprobación de su gestión en la pandemia: “Nadie me quiere, debe de ser mi personalidad”

Donald Trump se lamentó de la baja aprobación de su gestión en la pandemia: “Nadie me quiere, debe de ser mi personalidad”

El presidente de los EEUU indicó que la alta aprobación del epidemiólogo Anthony Fauci debería reflejarse también en la imagen de su labor, porque el médico trabaja para el gobierno que él conduce
El presidente de los EEUU indicó que la alta aprobación del epidemiólogo Anthony Fauci debería reflejarse también en la imagen de su labor, porque el médico trabaja para el gobierno que él conduce

Una enorme criatura marina apareció en las costas de Australia: “Parecía un extraterrestre”

Una enorme criatura marina apareció en las costas de Australia: “Parecía un extraterrestre”

Conocidos vulgarmente como "peces luna", estos animales pueden medir hasta tres metros de largo y alto y pesar unas tres toneladas
Conocidos vulgarmente como "peces luna", estos animales pueden medir hasta tres metros de largo y alto y pesar unas tres toneladas

Radiografía del caso Lozoya por Edgardo Buscaglia: es crucial tipificar los delitos como “delincuencia organizada”

Radiografía del caso Lozoya por Edgardo Buscaglia: es crucial tipificar los delitos como “delincuencia organizada”

El Dr. Buscaglia advirtió, en entrevista con Infobae México, que la audiencias deben de ser públicas porque si el pueblo no ve justicia no va a creer en su democracia
El Dr. Buscaglia advirtió, en entrevista con Infobae México, que la audiencias deben de ser públicas porque si el pueblo no ve justicia no va a creer en su democracia

