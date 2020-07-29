ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MASK

A view of Madrid's cafe terraces as masks become mandatory
Start: 30 Jul 2020 06:00 GMT
End: 30 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
MADRID - A view of cafes and bars with outdoor terraces on the day that the Madrid region joins other Spanish regions making masks mandatory at all times, even when people can maintain the recommended safety distance. Masks will be required whilst sitting at outdoor terraces.
