ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 29
29 de Julio de 2020

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 30 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on USA-China relations, Huawei and Hong Kong.

SCHEDULE

0700GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La sorprendente recuperación con células madres de 26 paciente de COVID-19 en Hidalgo

El estudio biotecnológico se realizó en conjunto con el gobierno de Japón
“Mi cliente es inocente”: abogado insistió en que Emilio Lozoya fue utilizado

El ex director de Pemex fue vinculado a proceso durante su primera audiencia, pero no pisará la cárcel
Huracanes y tormentas tropicales en México: cómo serán clasificados durante el 2020

Habrá al menos 30 ciclones tropicales a lo largo del año, de acuerdo con el SMN
El Metro restringirá horarios en más estaciones como medida preventiva contra el coronavirus

Las restricciones del servicio al usuario en Acatitla se suma al de las estaciones Zócalo, Allende y Merced
CDMX superó los 70,000 contagios de coronavirus

Iztapalapa, Gustavo A. Madero y Tlalpan son las alcaldías con más casos acumulados
EEUU y Australia buscan fortalecer la cooperación militar frente a China

Washington establecerá en la ciudad de Darwin, al norte de la isla oceánica una reserva de combustible militar y ambos aliados considerarán la realización de ejercicios con otros países de ideas afines
AMLO se reúne con empresarios: “Hay voluntad para sumar esfuerzos”, aseguró

En el encuentro se trataron temas relacionados a la crisis económica propiciada por la epidemia de coronavirus en México
Por el coronavirus la SEP se modernizó permitiendo este trámite en línea

Con la finalidad de ayudar a que menos salgan de casa, la dependencia instauró el trámite de la cédula profesional en línea
Los líderes tecnológicos más importantes del mundo testifican ante el Congreso para defender su modelo de negocios

Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Sundar Pichai y Mark Zuckerberg serán interrogados posibles abusos de posición dominante en el mercado digital por parte de Amazon, Apple, Google y Facebook
El proyecto fotográfico de jóvenes rusos en “relaciones sexuales no tradicionales” que desafía al gobierno de Putin

Desde su auto-aislamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus, varias parejas se fotografiaron en representación del colectivo LGBTQ+ para protestar contra la ley homófoba en Rusia y mostrar el único espacio del país donde pueden expresar libremente su amor: sus habitaciones
Guaidó quiere instalar en Jerusalén la embajada de Venezuela en Israel

El gobierno interino también planea lanzar la próxima semana un sitio web que servirá como una misión diplomática virtual en el estado judío. En 2009 el chavismo rompió los lazos entre ambos países
Revelaron cuál será el costo de una dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus desarrollada por Moderna

Las candidatas de los grandes laboratorios del mundo ya comenzaron a hablar de los costos que tendrán por dosis
