ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/ -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference
Start: 30 Jul 2020 06:50 GMT
End: 30 Jul 2020 08:00 GMT
BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference. Monitoring for comments on USA-China relations, Huawei and Hong Kong.
SCHEDULE
0700GMT Briefing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Desde su auto-aislamiento por la pandemia del coronavirus, varias parejas se fotografiaron en representación del colectivo LGBTQ+ para protestar contra la ley homófoba en Rusia y mostrar el único espacio del país donde pueden expresar libremente su amor: sus habitaciones
MAS NOTICIAS