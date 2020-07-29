ADVISORY BRITAIN-CHINA/

China's Ambassador to the UK holds a virtual newser

Start: 30 Jul 2020 10:45 GMT

End: 30 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - China's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Liu Xiaoming, holds a virtual news conference. He is likely to talk about Huawei and Hong Kong.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Virtual news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EMBASSY OF CHINA IN THE UK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com