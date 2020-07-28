Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

28 de Julio de 2020

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.

- Mejor serie dramática -

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Killing Eve"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

- Mejor comedia -

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do In the Shadows"

- Mejor actor dramático -

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

- Mejor actriz dramática -

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

- Mejor actor de comedia -

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

- Mejor actriz de comedia -

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

- Mejor actor secundario de serie dramática -

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"

Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale: la servante écarlate"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de serie dramática -

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale: la servante écarlate"

- Mejor actor secundario de comedia -

Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"

Alan Arkin, "La Méthode Kominsky"

Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Sterling K. Brown, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Tony Shalhoub, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia -

Alex Borstein, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Marin Hinkle, "La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

- Mejor miniserie -

"Little Fires Everywhere"

"Mrs America"

"Unbelievable"

"Unorthodox"

"Watchmen"

- Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión -

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

- Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión -

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

- Programas con más nominaciones -

"Watchmen" - 26

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - 20

"Ozark" - 18

"Succession" - 18

"The Mandalorian" - 15

"Schitt's Creek" - 15

"Saturday Night Live" - 15

"The Crown" - 13

- Plataformas con más nominaciones -

Netflix: 160

HBO: 107

NBC: 47

ABC: 36

FX: 33

bur-ll

Coronavirus en Miami: vecinos protestaron ante una funeraria porque el olor de los cadáveres llega a las calles

La municipalidad de Hialeah confirmó que, no obstante, la funeraria no está incumpliendo con ninguna regla de salubridad
La municipalidad de Hialeah confirmó que, no obstante, la funeraria no está incumpliendo con ninguna regla de salubridad
El futuro de Raúl Jiménez en Europa: los posibles escenarios para el goleador del Wolverhampton

En los últimos días, el mexicano se posicionó como un fuerte candidato para unirse a las filas de la Juventus y Manchester United, clubes que hasta el momento, no han hecho una propuesta formal por el atacante
En los últimos días, el mexicano se posicionó como un fuerte candidato para unirse a las filas de la Juventus y Manchester United, clubes que hasta el momento, no han hecho una propuesta formal por el atacante
Génesis salvó su vida al aferrarse a un tronco: toda su familia fue arrastrada por la corriente que provocó Hanna

La menor fue arrastrada junto a otras tres integrantes de su familia, dos de ellas fueron halladas sin vida y una más se encuentra desaparecida
La menor fue arrastrada junto a otras tres integrantes de su familia, dos de ellas fueron halladas sin vida y una más se encuentra desaparecida
El caso Lozoya: una prueba de fuego para la Fiscalía General de la República

Está en juego a credibilidad del sistema de justicia penal ante a la sociedad que todos los días reclama justicia, seguridad y paz
Está en juego a credibilidad del sistema de justicia penal ante a la sociedad que todos los días reclama justicia, seguridad y paz
El Metro de CDMX premiará a los usuarios con los cubrebocas más originales con el #viajaprotegidochallenge

El STC reveló cómo participar en el concurso y qué ofrecerá a los tres primeros lugares
El STC reveló cómo participar en el concurso y qué ofrecerá a los tres primeros lugares
Guadalupe Lozada León: quién es la nueva secretaria de Cultura de la Ciudad de México

El martes 28 de julio, la Jefa de Gobierno Claudia Sheinbaum nombró a la académica como jefa de despacho
El martes 28 de julio, la Jefa de Gobierno Claudia Sheinbaum nombró a la académica como jefa de despacho
Tunde Calderón a López Obrador por “circo mediático” con el avión presidencial: “Hubiera aprovechado para subir y visitar a víctimas de huracán Hanna”

Luego de la conferencia matutina de López Obrado, frente al avión presidencial, el expresidente Felipe Calderón señaló que mejor deberían usar la aeronave para vistar y llevar ayuda a los damnificados del norte del país
Luego de la conferencia matutina de López Obrado, frente al avión presidencial, el expresidente Felipe Calderón señaló que mejor deberían usar la aeronave para vistar y llevar ayuda a los damnificados del norte del país
Locura por Cristiano Ronaldo: una multitud nadó mar adentro para alcanzar su yate de lujo

Georgina Rodríguez publicó el video en sus redes sociales para que los usuarios tomen dimensión de lo difícil que es para CR7 estar un rato en paz
Georgina Rodríguez publicó el video en sus redes sociales para que los usuarios tomen dimensión de lo difícil que es para CR7 estar un rato en paz
Mauro Icardi contó cómo son Neymar y Mbappé en la intimidad y explicó cuál es su gran cualidad como goleador

El delantero argentino, al que el PSG le compró el pase, dio detalles de su relación con las dos figuras del equipo y habló del sueño de ganar la Champions League
El delantero argentino, al que el PSG le compró el pase, dio detalles de su relación con las dos figuras del equipo y habló del sueño de ganar la Champions League
Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución
El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución
José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"
El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"
Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018
Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018
