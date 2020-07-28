Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2020

28 de Julio de 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, 28 jul (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, que celebran anualmente lo mejor de la televisión, fueron anunciadas el martes. Los ganadores serán revelados el 20 de septiembre.

A continuación una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Yousef, "Ramy"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

MEJOR ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

(Reporte de Jill Serjeant; Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos
Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos
Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes
El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes
El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio
Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio
Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo
Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo
Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio
César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio
César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio

Coronavirus: desarrollaron una plataforma gratuita para predecir las zonas de mayor contagio en Latinoamérica

Coronavirus: desarrollaron una plataforma gratuita para predecir las zonas de mayor contagio en Latinoamérica

Se trata de Laboratorio Predictivo Covid-19, creado por la empresa argentina Urbeos. Evalúa a partir de diferentes parámetros cuáles son las áreas de propagación más frecuente
Se trata de Laboratorio Predictivo Covid-19, creado por la empresa argentina Urbeos. Evalúa a partir de diferentes parámetros cuáles son las áreas de propagación más frecuente

Coronavirus: desarrollaron una plataforma gratuita para predecir las zonas de mayor contagio en Latinoamérica

Coronavirus: desarrollaron una plataforma gratuita para predecir las zonas de mayor contagio en Latinoamérica

Se trata de Laboratorio Predictivo Covid-19, creado por la empresa argentina Urbeos. Evalúa a partir de diferentes parámetros cuáles son las áreas de propagación más frecuente
Se trata de Laboratorio Predictivo Covid-19, creado por la empresa argentina Urbeos. Evalúa a partir de diferentes parámetros cuáles son las áreas de propagación más frecuente

Excusas, desencuentros y dos versiones diferentes: la historia detrás del escándalo entre Arthur y el Barcelona

Excusas, desencuentros y dos versiones diferentes: la historia detrás del escándalo entre Arthur y el Barcelona

La entidad azulgrana podría sancionar al jugador y arreglar la situación por la vía legal
La entidad azulgrana podría sancionar al jugador y arreglar la situación por la vía legal

Excusas, desencuentros y dos versiones diferentes: la historia detrás del escándalo entre Arthur y el Barcelona

Excusas, desencuentros y dos versiones diferentes: la historia detrás del escándalo entre Arthur y el Barcelona

La entidad azulgrana podría sancionar al jugador y arreglar la situación por la vía legal
La entidad azulgrana podría sancionar al jugador y arreglar la situación por la vía legal

La conexión rusa del caso Lozoya - Pemex: ruptura y venganza al interior del primer círculo de Peña Nieto

La conexión rusa del caso Lozoya - Pemex: ruptura y venganza al interior del primer círculo de Peña Nieto

El entonces director de Pemex buscaba que Lukoil, empresa de Vagit Alekperov, ex subsecretario de Energía para asuntos petroleros de la desaparecida Unión Soviética, fuera la primera empresa extranjera en trabajar junto con Petróleos Mexicanos en la exploración y producción de crudo
El entonces director de Pemex buscaba que Lukoil, empresa de Vagit Alekperov, ex subsecretario de Energía para asuntos petroleros de la desaparecida Unión Soviética, fuera la primera empresa extranjera en trabajar junto con Petróleos Mexicanos en la exploración y producción de crudo

La conexión rusa del caso Lozoya - Pemex: ruptura y venganza al interior del primer círculo de Peña Nieto

La conexión rusa del caso Lozoya - Pemex: ruptura y venganza al interior del primer círculo de Peña Nieto

El entonces director de Pemex buscaba que Lukoil, empresa de Vagit Alekperov, ex subsecretario de Energía para asuntos petroleros de la desaparecida Unión Soviética, fuera la primera empresa extranjera en trabajar junto con Petróleos Mexicanos en la exploración y producción de crudo
El entonces director de Pemex buscaba que Lukoil, empresa de Vagit Alekperov, ex subsecretario de Energía para asuntos petroleros de la desaparecida Unión Soviética, fuera la primera empresa extranjera en trabajar junto con Petróleos Mexicanos en la exploración y producción de crudo

Marimar Vega respondió a los ataques de otras mujeres por su romance con Horacio Pancheri

Marimar Vega respondió a los ataques de otras mujeres por su romance con Horacio Pancheri

"No está bien la agresión", escribió la actriz en Instagram
"No está bien la agresión", escribió la actriz en Instagram

Marimar Vega respondió a los ataques de otras mujeres por su romance con Horacio Pancheri

Marimar Vega respondió a los ataques de otras mujeres por su romance con Horacio Pancheri

"No está bien la agresión", escribió la actriz en Instagram
"No está bien la agresión", escribió la actriz en Instagram

Tres víctimas mortales, cuatro desaparecidos y más de 700 evacuados: autoridades presentaron un informe de los daños causados por Hanna

Tres víctimas mortales, cuatro desaparecidos y más de 700 evacuados: autoridades presentaron un informe de los daños causados por Hanna

El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, reveló que ningún gobernador estatal ha solicitado aún la declaratoria de emergencia
El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, reveló que ningún gobernador estatal ha solicitado aún la declaratoria de emergencia

Tres víctimas mortales, cuatro desaparecidos y más de 700 evacuados: autoridades presentaron un informe de los daños causados por Hanna

Tres víctimas mortales, cuatro desaparecidos y más de 700 evacuados: autoridades presentaron un informe de los daños causados por Hanna

El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, reveló que ningún gobernador estatal ha solicitado aún la declaratoria de emergencia
El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, reveló que ningún gobernador estatal ha solicitado aún la declaratoria de emergencia

El precio del oro bate récords, pero ¿quiénes lo están comprando?

El precio del oro bate récords, pero ¿quiénes lo están comprando?

La pandemia de coronavirus disparó la cantidad de inversores en busca del más célebre de los metales preciosos. La demanda es diversa, y responde a diferentes necesidades
La pandemia de coronavirus disparó la cantidad de inversores en busca del más célebre de los metales preciosos. La demanda es diversa, y responde a diferentes necesidades

El precio del oro bate récords, pero ¿quiénes lo están comprando?

El precio del oro bate récords, pero ¿quiénes lo están comprando?

La pandemia de coronavirus disparó la cantidad de inversores en busca del más célebre de los metales preciosos. La demanda es diversa, y responde a diferentes necesidades
La pandemia de coronavirus disparó la cantidad de inversores en busca del más célebre de los metales preciosos. La demanda es diversa, y responde a diferentes necesidades
MAS NOTICIAS