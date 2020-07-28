DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, 28 jul (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, que celebran anualmente lo mejor de la televisión, fueron anunciadas el martes. Los ganadores serán revelados el 20 de septiembre.

A continuación una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Yousef, "Ramy"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

MEJOR ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

(Reporte de Jill Serjeant; Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)