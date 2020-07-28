Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

DATOS-Principales nominaciones a los premios Emmy 2020

28 de Julio de 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, 28 jul (Reuters) - Las nominaciones a los premios Emmy, que celebran anualmente lo mejor de la televisión, fueron anunciadas el martes. Los ganadores serán revelados el 20 de septiembre.

A continuación una lista de los nominados en las principales categorías:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Killing Eve" (AMC)

"The Mandalorian" (Disney+)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Dead to Me" (Netflix)

"The Good Place" (NBC)

"Insecure" (HBO)

"The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime Video)

"Schitt's Creek" (Pop TV)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

"Little Fires Everywhere" (Hulu)

"Mrs. America" (FX)

"Unbelievable" (Netflix)

"Unorthodox" (Netflix)

"Watchmen" (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Ramy Yousef, "Ramy"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

MEJOR ACTRIZ, SERIE LIMITADA

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Regina King, "Watchmen"

Octavia Spencer, "Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker"

Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

MEJOR ACTOR, SERIE LIMITADA

Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"

Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"

Paul Mescal, "Normal People"

Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"

(Reporte de Jill Serjeant; Editado en español por Lucila Sigal)

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución
El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución
El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"
El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"
El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018
Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018
Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes
El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes
El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad
Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad
Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos
El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos
El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos
Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Emilio Lozoya se declaró inocente: “Demostraré que no soy responsable, ni culpable de los delitos que se imputan”

Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos
Durante el desarrollo de la audiencia, que se realiza mediante una videoconferencia, Lozoya Austin aseguró que fue “sistemáticamente intimidado y presionado", por lo que dijo, denunciará y señalará a los autores de esos hechos

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Años antes del gran ciberataque, las celebridades de Twitter ya habían sido víctimas de espionaje

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio
Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Los imperdibles videos de la CABB y la NBA en homenaje a Ginóbili el día de su cumpleaños

Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio
Tanto la entidad que regule el deporte a nivel nacional y se encarga del seleccionado argentino como la representante de la liga de basquet más importante del mundo reconocieron a Manu en el día de su 43º natalicio

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo
Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Isaías: alertan a la Florida y Puerto Rico por posible tormenta tropical este miércoles

Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo
Los especialistas señalaron que el ciclón podría tocar tierra en Miami el próximo domingo

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio
César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

Chihuahua efectuará la extinción de dominio a 21 propiedades de César Duarte para subastarlas: estiman su valor en 500 millones

César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio
César Duarte Duarte creó toda una red de corrupción a lo largo de su sexenio
MAS NOTICIAS