Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSJUL 28
28 de Julio de 2020

Biden outlines plan to combat systemic racism

Start: 28 Jul 2020 19:03 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2020 19:30 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will outline his plan to combat systemic racism and narrow the country's racial wealth gap in a speech from Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. The proposal is the fourth plank of his sweeping economic recovery plan, "Build Back Better," that also includes plans focused on manufacturing and innovation, climate change and elder and child care.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El Metro de CDMX premiará a los usuarios con los cubrebocas más originales con el #viajaprotegidochallenge

El Metro de CDMX premiará a los usuarios con los cubrebocas más originales con el #viajaprotegidochallenge

El STC reveló cómo participar en el concurso y qué ofrecerá a los tres primeros lugares
El STC reveló cómo participar en el concurso y qué ofrecerá a los tres primeros lugares

El Metro de CDMX premiará a los usuarios con los cubrebocas más originales con el #viajaprotegidochallenge

El Metro de CDMX premiará a los usuarios con los cubrebocas más originales con el #viajaprotegidochallenge

El STC reveló cómo participar en el concurso y qué ofrecerá a los tres primeros lugares
El STC reveló cómo participar en el concurso y qué ofrecerá a los tres primeros lugares

Guadalupe Lozada León: quién es la nueva secretaria de Cultura de la Ciudad de México

Guadalupe Lozada León: quién es la nueva secretaria de Cultura de la Ciudad de México

El martes 28 de julio, la Jefa de Gobierno Claudia Sheinbaum nombró a la académica como jefa de despacho
El martes 28 de julio, la Jefa de Gobierno Claudia Sheinbaum nombró a la académica como jefa de despacho

Guadalupe Lozada León: quién es la nueva secretaria de Cultura de la Ciudad de México

Guadalupe Lozada León: quién es la nueva secretaria de Cultura de la Ciudad de México

El martes 28 de julio, la Jefa de Gobierno Claudia Sheinbaum nombró a la académica como jefa de despacho
El martes 28 de julio, la Jefa de Gobierno Claudia Sheinbaum nombró a la académica como jefa de despacho

Tunde Calderón a López Obrador por “circo mediático” con el avión presidencial: “Hubiera aprovechado para subir y visitar a víctimas de huracán Hanna”

Tunde Calderón a López Obrador por “circo mediático” con el avión presidencial: “Hubiera aprovechado para subir y visitar a víctimas de huracán Hanna”

Luego de la conferencia matutina de López Obrado, frente al avión presidencial, el expresidente Felipe Calderón señaló que mejor deberían usar la aeronave para vistar y llevar ayuda a los damnificados del norte del país
Luego de la conferencia matutina de López Obrado, frente al avión presidencial, el expresidente Felipe Calderón señaló que mejor deberían usar la aeronave para vistar y llevar ayuda a los damnificados del norte del país

Tunde Calderón a López Obrador por “circo mediático” con el avión presidencial: “Hubiera aprovechado para subir y visitar a víctimas de huracán Hanna”

Tunde Calderón a López Obrador por “circo mediático” con el avión presidencial: “Hubiera aprovechado para subir y visitar a víctimas de huracán Hanna”

Luego de la conferencia matutina de López Obrado, frente al avión presidencial, el expresidente Felipe Calderón señaló que mejor deberían usar la aeronave para vistar y llevar ayuda a los damnificados del norte del país
Luego de la conferencia matutina de López Obrado, frente al avión presidencial, el expresidente Felipe Calderón señaló que mejor deberían usar la aeronave para vistar y llevar ayuda a los damnificados del norte del país

Locura por Cristiano Ronaldo: una multitud nadó mar adentro para alcanzar su yate de lujo

Locura por Cristiano Ronaldo: una multitud nadó mar adentro para alcanzar su yate de lujo

Georgina Rodríguez publicó el video en sus redes sociales para que los usuarios tomen dimensión de lo difícil que es para CR7 estar un rato en paz
Georgina Rodríguez publicó el video en sus redes sociales para que los usuarios tomen dimensión de lo difícil que es para CR7 estar un rato en paz

Locura por Cristiano Ronaldo: una multitud nadó mar adentro para alcanzar su yate de lujo

Locura por Cristiano Ronaldo: una multitud nadó mar adentro para alcanzar su yate de lujo

Georgina Rodríguez publicó el video en sus redes sociales para que los usuarios tomen dimensión de lo difícil que es para CR7 estar un rato en paz
Georgina Rodríguez publicó el video en sus redes sociales para que los usuarios tomen dimensión de lo difícil que es para CR7 estar un rato en paz

Mauro Icardi contó cómo son Neymar y Mbappé en la intimidad y explicó cuál es su gran cualidad como goleador

Mauro Icardi contó cómo son Neymar y Mbappé en la intimidad y explicó cuál es su gran cualidad como goleador

El delantero argentino, al que el PSG le compró el pase, dio detalles de su relación con las dos figuras del equipo y habló del sueño de ganar la Champions League
El delantero argentino, al que el PSG le compró el pase, dio detalles de su relación con las dos figuras del equipo y habló del sueño de ganar la Champions League

Mauro Icardi contó cómo son Neymar y Mbappé en la intimidad y explicó cuál es su gran cualidad como goleador

Mauro Icardi contó cómo son Neymar y Mbappé en la intimidad y explicó cuál es su gran cualidad como goleador

El delantero argentino, al que el PSG le compró el pase, dio detalles de su relación con las dos figuras del equipo y habló del sueño de ganar la Champions League
El delantero argentino, al que el PSG le compró el pase, dio detalles de su relación con las dos figuras del equipo y habló del sueño de ganar la Champions League

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución
El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

Otro golpe a la democracia en Venezuela: el Consejo Nacional Electoral eliminó el voto directo para elegir a los diputados indígenas

El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución
El CNE anunció un nuevo reglamento para la elección de estos legisladores en la Asamblea Nacional, que va en contra de la Constitución

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"
El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

José Eduardo Derbez alarmó a sus compañeros de Televisa y esta fue la razón

El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"
El actor se alió con su compañero Rodrigo Murray y planeó un momento único al final de la grabación de "Renta Congelada"

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018
Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Tras la derrota política por la aprobación del retiro anticipado de fondos de pensiones, Sebastián Piñera anunció cambios en su gabinete

Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018
Su administración se había pronunciado en contra de la iniciativa. Los titulares de las carteras de Interior, Defensa y Relaciones Exteriores están entre los afectados. Es el quinto cambio de gabinete que el mandatario lleva a cabo desde su llegada al poder en marzo de 2018

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes
El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

“Estamos dispuestos a asumir los riesgos”: Omar García Harfuch aseguró que tienen plenamente identificados a los autores del atentado en su contra

El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes
El secretario de Seguridad Pública de Ciudad de México, retomó sus actividades tras el atentado que sufrió hace casi más de un mes

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

La Justicia de Colombia usará un sistema de inteligencia artificial basado en un desarrollo argentino

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad
Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

López Obrador otorgó el consulado de Estambul a polémica periodista de “las mañaneras”

Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad
Isabel Arvide mencionó en redes sociales que el nombramiento es una gran responsabilidad

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos
El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

Las impactantes imágenes que dejó el desbordamiento del Río Bravo por Hanna

El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos
El Coordinador Nacional de Protección Civil, David León Romero, informó en la conferencia matutina presidencial, que en el país hay al menos tres muertos y cuatro desparecidos
MAS NOTICIAS