ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL --NEW EVENT

John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol
Start: 28 Jul 2020 12:52 GMT
End: 29 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
++SCHEDULE:
1200 - 0200 GMT - Public viewing of the casket placed outdoors atop the East Front Steps of the Capitol
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Las autoridades anunciaron 68 nuevos enfermos en 24 horas, incluido el primer caso local registrado en Beijing desde mayo. Millones de habitantes están siendo sometidos a pruebas, mientras la situación sigue controlada a nivel nacional, con solo 291 enfermos en total
Las autoridades británicas explicaron que se trató de priorizar la salud pública ante los rebrotes de coronavirus en el territorio español. Los viajeros que incumplen la medida deben pagar una multa de casi USD 1.300
MAS NOTICIAS