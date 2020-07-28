ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL --NEW EVENT

John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

Start: 28 Jul 2020 12:52 GMT

End: 29 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

++SCHEDULE:

1200 - 0200 GMT - Public viewing of the casket placed outdoors atop the East Front Steps of the Capitol

