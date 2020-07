ADVISORY MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB-DEPARTURE

Malaysia's former PM Najib departs court, makes a statement

Start: 28 Jul 2020 11:39 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2020 12:31 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR HIGH COURT, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Former Prime Minister Najib Razak expect to speak after a Malaysian court delivers the verdict of the first of several corruption charges against Najib.

