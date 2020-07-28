ADVISORY BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP-ARRIVALS

Depp arrives at court for the final day in The Sun libel case
Start: 28 Jul 2020 08:23 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2020 09:15 GMT
LONDON - Actor Johnny Depp arrives at what is expected to be the final day of lawyers presenting closing arguments at his libel case against The Sun newspaper.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT - Hearing starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS / UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El Gobierno español aseguró que el error está en contemplar la incidencia acumulada del coronavirus en el conjunto del país, cuando en este momento el 64 por ciento de los nuevos contagios se concentran solo en Cataluña y Aragón
MAS NOTICIAS