ADVISORY AWARDS-EMMYS/NOMINATIONS --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSJUL 28
27 de Julio de 2020

Emmy nominations are announced during a virtual event

Start: 28 Jul 2020 15:30 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2020 15:48 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Nominations for the Emmys, the highest awards in television, are announced. The Emmy Awards ceremony is due to take place in Los Angeles on September 20.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Virtual event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TELEVISION ACADEMY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

