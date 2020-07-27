ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL --UPDATED

John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol

Start: 27 Jul 2020 17:40 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2020 18:40 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.

++SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX)

1700GMT - Casket of John Lewis arrives

1728/1730GMT - Casket is brought into U.S. Capitol Rotunda, and the ceremony begins. Speakers include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

1800GMT - Family members and invited members of Congress pay their respects

2030GMT - Rotunda closes and preparations are made for casket to be moved to the East Front steps for public viewing

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com