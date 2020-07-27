ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL --UPDATED

John Lewis lies in state at the U.S. Capitol
Start: 27 Jul 2020 17:40 GMT
End: 27 Jul 2020 18:40 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
++SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX)
1700GMT - Casket of John Lewis arrives
1728/1730GMT - Casket is brought into U.S. Capitol Rotunda, and the ceremony begins. Speakers include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
1800GMT - Family members and invited members of Congress pay their respects
2030GMT - Rotunda closes and preparations are made for casket to be moved to the East Front steps for public viewing
