Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL-PUBLIC VIEWING --UPDATED TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2020

Mourners pay their respects to John Lewis at U.S. Capitol

Start: 27 Jul 2020 21:33 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2020 02:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Mourners line up at the U.S. Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week.

***

Joe Biden has also arrived

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Decomisaron más de 2,000 cartuchos que pretendían ingresar ilegalmente a México por la frontera norte

Decomisaron más de 2,000 cartuchos que pretendían ingresar ilegalmente a México por la frontera norte

En un comunicado, indicó que la responsable intentó ingresar en un vehículo tipo pick up sin placas
En un comunicado, indicó que la responsable intentó ingresar en un vehículo tipo pick up sin placas

Decomisaron más de 2,000 cartuchos que pretendían ingresar ilegalmente a México por la frontera norte

Decomisaron más de 2,000 cartuchos que pretendían ingresar ilegalmente a México por la frontera norte

En un comunicado, indicó que la responsable intentó ingresar en un vehículo tipo pick up sin placas
En un comunicado, indicó que la responsable intentó ingresar en un vehículo tipo pick up sin placas

Reforma de pensiones: quiénes no podrán recibir los beneficios

Reforma de pensiones: quiénes no podrán recibir los beneficios

La organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza señaló que la iniciativa excluye a los trabajadores que carecen de seguridad social
La organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza señaló que la iniciativa excluye a los trabajadores que carecen de seguridad social

Reforma de pensiones: quiénes no podrán recibir los beneficios

Reforma de pensiones: quiénes no podrán recibir los beneficios

La organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza señaló que la iniciativa excluye a los trabajadores que carecen de seguridad social
La organización Acción Ciudadana Frente a la Pobreza señaló que la iniciativa excluye a los trabajadores que carecen de seguridad social

“El Mencho” del CJNG y su vida de prófugo: asados argentinos, ranchos de lujo y un hospital particular

“El Mencho” del CJNG y su vida de prófugo: asados argentinos, ranchos de lujo y un hospital particular

El cabecilla del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación tiene meses huyendo de las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos
El cabecilla del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación tiene meses huyendo de las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos

“El Mencho” del CJNG y su vida de prófugo: asados argentinos, ranchos de lujo y un hospital particular

“El Mencho” del CJNG y su vida de prófugo: asados argentinos, ranchos de lujo y un hospital particular

El cabecilla del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación tiene meses huyendo de las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos
El cabecilla del Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación tiene meses huyendo de las autoridades de México y Estados Unidos

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller aceptó un reto viral y éste fue el resultado

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller aceptó un reto viral y éste fue el resultado

La esposa del presidente de México se sumó a una dinámica que busca reforzar los lazos de apoyo entre las mujeres
La esposa del presidente de México se sumó a una dinámica que busca reforzar los lazos de apoyo entre las mujeres

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller aceptó un reto viral y éste fue el resultado

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller aceptó un reto viral y éste fue el resultado

La esposa del presidente de México se sumó a una dinámica que busca reforzar los lazos de apoyo entre las mujeres
La esposa del presidente de México se sumó a una dinámica que busca reforzar los lazos de apoyo entre las mujeres

Así explicaron agentes la presunta caída de una parte del muro fronterizo por los vientos de Hanna

Así explicaron agentes la presunta caída de una parte del muro fronterizo por los vientos de Hanna

Autoridades estadounidenses señalaron que el paso de la tormenta tropical no pudo haber causado tales daños
Autoridades estadounidenses señalaron que el paso de la tormenta tropical no pudo haber causado tales daños

Así explicaron agentes la presunta caída de una parte del muro fronterizo por los vientos de Hanna

Así explicaron agentes la presunta caída de una parte del muro fronterizo por los vientos de Hanna

Autoridades estadounidenses señalaron que el paso de la tormenta tropical no pudo haber causado tales daños
Autoridades estadounidenses señalaron que el paso de la tormenta tropical no pudo haber causado tales daños

Ryan Reynolds ofreció una recompensa de USD 5 mil a quién recupere un oso de peluche robado en Canadá

Ryan Reynolds ofreció una recompensa de USD 5 mil a quién recupere un oso de peluche robado en Canadá

El actor canadiense quiere que el juguete regrese a su dueña
El actor canadiense quiere que el juguete regrese a su dueña

Ryan Reynolds ofreció una recompensa de USD 5 mil a quién recupere un oso de peluche robado en Canadá

Ryan Reynolds ofreció una recompensa de USD 5 mil a quién recupere un oso de peluche robado en Canadá

El actor canadiense quiere que el juguete regrese a su dueña
El actor canadiense quiere que el juguete regrese a su dueña

El enorme tapabocas que utiliza James Harden, el basquetbolista con la barba más larga de la NBA

El enorme tapabocas que utiliza James Harden, el basquetbolista con la barba más larga de la NBA

Los equipos están preparando el reinicio de la temporada concentrados en el complejo deportivo de Disney World en Orlando
Los equipos están preparando el reinicio de la temporada concentrados en el complejo deportivo de Disney World en Orlando

El enorme tapabocas que utiliza James Harden, el basquetbolista con la barba más larga de la NBA

El enorme tapabocas que utiliza James Harden, el basquetbolista con la barba más larga de la NBA

Los equipos están preparando el reinicio de la temporada concentrados en el complejo deportivo de Disney World en Orlando
Los equipos están preparando el reinicio de la temporada concentrados en el complejo deportivo de Disney World en Orlando

Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas anunciaron el nacimiento de su primera hija, Willa

Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas anunciaron el nacimiento de su primera hija, Willa

La actriz y el cantante, que se casaron el año pasado en París, ahora son una familia de tres con la llegada de su primogénita
La actriz y el cantante, que se casaron el año pasado en París, ahora son una familia de tres con la llegada de su primogénita

Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas anunciaron el nacimiento de su primera hija, Willa

Sophie Turner y Joe Jonas anunciaron el nacimiento de su primera hija, Willa

La actriz y el cantante, que se casaron el año pasado en París, ahora son una familia de tres con la llegada de su primogénita
La actriz y el cantante, que se casaron el año pasado en París, ahora son una familia de tres con la llegada de su primogénita

“Un insulto al pueblo”: así es por dentro el polémico avión presidencial en el que Peña Nieto viajó a todo lujo

“Un insulto al pueblo”: así es por dentro el polémico avión presidencial en el que Peña Nieto viajó a todo lujo

El presidente de México ofreció este lunes su conferencia con la aeronave de fondo. "Es un ejemplo de los excesos que se cometieron”, dijo
El presidente de México ofreció este lunes su conferencia con la aeronave de fondo. "Es un ejemplo de los excesos que se cometieron”, dijo

“Un insulto al pueblo”: así es por dentro el polémico avión presidencial en el que Peña Nieto viajó a todo lujo

“Un insulto al pueblo”: así es por dentro el polémico avión presidencial en el que Peña Nieto viajó a todo lujo

El presidente de México ofreció este lunes su conferencia con la aeronave de fondo. "Es un ejemplo de los excesos que se cometieron”, dijo
El presidente de México ofreció este lunes su conferencia con la aeronave de fondo. "Es un ejemplo de los excesos que se cometieron”, dijo

Concacaf anunció el nuevo formato y calendario de las eliminatorias para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Concacaf anunció el nuevo formato y calendario de las eliminatorias para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

El organismo explicó cómo será el largo formato para conseguir uno de los tres boletos y medio para la justa mundialista
El organismo explicó cómo será el largo formato para conseguir uno de los tres boletos y medio para la justa mundialista

Concacaf anunció el nuevo formato y calendario de las eliminatorias para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

Concacaf anunció el nuevo formato y calendario de las eliminatorias para el Mundial de Qatar 2022

El organismo explicó cómo será el largo formato para conseguir uno de los tres boletos y medio para la justa mundialista
El organismo explicó cómo será el largo formato para conseguir uno de los tres boletos y medio para la justa mundialista

Mercosur, Foro de San Pablo y el mundo posterior al coronavirus: las mejores definiciones del ex presidente de Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera

Mercosur, Foro de San Pablo y el mundo posterior al coronavirus: las mejores definiciones del ex presidente de Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera

El histórico dirigente del Partido Nacional de Uruguay y padre del actual mandatario consideró que los problemas que ya existían antes de la Covid-19 deben ser afrontados con pragmatismo: “Si del susto este de la pandemia no nos desideologizamos, no entendimos nada de lo que nos está pasando”
El histórico dirigente del Partido Nacional de Uruguay y padre del actual mandatario consideró que los problemas que ya existían antes de la Covid-19 deben ser afrontados con pragmatismo: “Si del susto este de la pandemia no nos desideologizamos, no entendimos nada de lo que nos está pasando”

Mercosur, Foro de San Pablo y el mundo posterior al coronavirus: las mejores definiciones del ex presidente de Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera

Mercosur, Foro de San Pablo y el mundo posterior al coronavirus: las mejores definiciones del ex presidente de Uruguay Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera

El histórico dirigente del Partido Nacional de Uruguay y padre del actual mandatario consideró que los problemas que ya existían antes de la Covid-19 deben ser afrontados con pragmatismo: “Si del susto este de la pandemia no nos desideologizamos, no entendimos nada de lo que nos está pasando”
El histórico dirigente del Partido Nacional de Uruguay y padre del actual mandatario consideró que los problemas que ya existían antes de la Covid-19 deben ser afrontados con pragmatismo: “Si del susto este de la pandemia no nos desideologizamos, no entendimos nada de lo que nos está pasando”

El misterio de los USD 205 millones que Calderón decomisó a Zhenli Ye Gon: la administración de AMLO no tiene rastro del dinero

El misterio de los USD 205 millones que Calderón decomisó a Zhenli Ye Gon: la administración de AMLO no tiene rastro del dinero

Felipe Calderón indicó que el dinero se usó para construir 335 Centros Nueva Vida, de los cuales no hay información al respecto
Felipe Calderón indicó que el dinero se usó para construir 335 Centros Nueva Vida, de los cuales no hay información al respecto

El misterio de los USD 205 millones que Calderón decomisó a Zhenli Ye Gon: la administración de AMLO no tiene rastro del dinero

El misterio de los USD 205 millones que Calderón decomisó a Zhenli Ye Gon: la administración de AMLO no tiene rastro del dinero

Felipe Calderón indicó que el dinero se usó para construir 335 Centros Nueva Vida, de los cuales no hay información al respecto
Felipe Calderón indicó que el dinero se usó para construir 335 Centros Nueva Vida, de los cuales no hay información al respecto
MAS NOTICIAS