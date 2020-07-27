ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/CAPITOL-PUBLIC VIEWING --UPDATED TIME APPROX

Mourners pay their respects to John Lewis at U.S. Capitol
Start: 27 Jul 2020 21:33 GMT
End: 28 Jul 2020 02:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Mourners line up at the U.S. Capitol to pay their respects to John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week.
Joe Biden has also arrived
