ADVISORY ISRAEL-LEBANON/

Por REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2020

Smoke rises after exchange of fire at Israel-Lebanon border

Start: 27 Jul 2020 14:28 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2020 14:28 GMT

MARJAYOUN, LEBANON - View of smoke rising from the disputed region of Chebaa Farms on the border after Lebanese sources say Hezbollah launched a guided missile at an Israeli post prompting an exchange of fire.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Lebanon

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La confesión de Johnny Depp a Elton John sobre las drogas y “el monstruo” que afloraba durante su matrimonio con Amber Heard

En la etapa final del juicio, la abogada de The Sun definió a la estrella de Hollywood como un "adicto perdido, maltratador y misógino" que sometió a su ex esposa a abuso físico y emocional
Cómo se vive en la ciudad de Tailandia que fue invadida por más de 8 mil monos

En Lopburi, lo que comenzó siendo una atracción turística se convirtió en una pesadilla
Inegi registra más de 15 millones de personas sin trabajo por COVID-19; mujeres son las más afectadas

Según la ECOVID-ML, durante abril, la pérdida de empleo causado por el confinamiento tuvo mayor afectación entre la fuerza laboral femenina
“Yo no terminé con Ferka”: Christian Estrada respondió al escándalo y de paso envió un mensaje a Frida Sofía

El modelo aseguró que la relación con su compañera en "Guerreros 2020" se descontroló
Las estremecedoras imágenes que dejó el paso de Hanna por Monterrey

El fenómeno atmosférico impactó el domingo en la capital de Nuevo León y provocó severas inundaciones
Unos 200 mil empleados de Google seguirán haciendo teletrabajo hasta 2021

Esta medida abarcará a gran parte de los trabajadores del gigante informático como medida preventiva contra el coronavirus
Robert O’Brien, asesor de Seguridad Nacional de Donald Trump, dio positivo por coronavirus

La Casa Blanca confirmó que el funcionario está aislado, trabajando de forma remota, y aseguró que no ha habido riesgo de exposición al presidente
Iván Duque escribió un tuit sobre la Virgen y la justicia le ordenó borrarlo

La decisión fue tomada por el Tribunal Superior de Cali
Las acciones del laboratorio Moderna crecen 7% en el inicio de la fase 3 del ensayo de vacuna, con 30 mil voluntarios

La nueva etapa, con un fuerte financiamiento del gobierno de Donald Trump, busca determinar la eficacia de la fórmula contra el Covid-19
El Mono Burgos, íntimo: por qué no llora, Bielsa como “pilar” de su carrera y el consejo de vida que le dio Griguol

El ex futbolista habló de las sensaciones que experimenta a pocos días de dejar el puesto de ayudante de campo de Diego Simeone en el Atlético Madrid
Toni Kroos develó el malestar de Gareth Bale en el Real Madrid

El mediocampista alemán habló de la situación que atraviesa su compañero en la institución merengue
Estudio de Fonatur advierte de los daños ambientales que podría causar el Tren Maya

Son 14.5 millones de pesos los que destinarán para los trabajos de mitigación ambiental
