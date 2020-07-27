Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Por REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2020

Trump visits facility working on vaccine component

Start: 27 Jul 2020 19:26 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2020 20:09 GMT

MORRISVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - U.S. President Donald Trump visits Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina, a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility that make a component of a possible Covid vaccine.

++SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - Coronavirus briefing

2000g - Trump begins tour of facility

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

