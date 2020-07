ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA

Catalan officials expected to address COVID-19 situation

Start: 27 Jul 2020 07:15 GMT

End: 27 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

BARCELONA- Catalan regional leader Quim Torra and Catalonia’s head of public health Josep María Argimon hold a news conference and are expected to address the COVID-19 situation in the region.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CATALAN REGIONAL GOVERNMENT POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com