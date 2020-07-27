Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY AWARDS-EMMYS/NOMINATIONS

Por REUTERSJUL 27
27 de Julio de 2020

Emmy nominations are announced during a virtual event

Start: 28 Jul 2020 15:15 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Nominations for the Emmys, the highest awards in television, are announced. The Emmy Awards ceremony is due to take place in Los Angeles on September 20.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Virtual event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las acciones del laboratorio Moderna crecen 7% en el inicio de la fase 3 del ensayo de vacuna, con 30 mil voluntarios

La nueva etapa, con un fuerte financiamiento del gobierno de Donald Trump, busca determinar la eficacia de la fórmula contra el Covid-19
La nueva etapa, con un fuerte financiamiento del gobierno de Donald Trump, busca determinar la eficacia de la fórmula contra el Covid-19
El Mono Burgos, íntimo: por qué no llora, Bielsa como “pilar” de su carrera y el consejo de vida que le dio Griguol

El ex futbolista habló de las sensaciones que experimenta a pocos días de dejar el puesto de ayudante de campo de Diego Simeone en el Atlético Madrid
El ex futbolista habló de las sensaciones que experimenta a pocos días de dejar el puesto de ayudante de campo de Diego Simeone en el Atlético Madrid
Toni Kroos develó el malestar de Gareth Bale en el Real Madrid

El mediocampista alemán habló de la situación que atraviesa su compañero en la institución merengue
El mediocampista alemán habló de la situación que atraviesa su compañero en la institución merengue
Estudio de Fonatur advierte de los daños ambientales que podría causar el Tren Maya

Son 14.5 millones de pesos los que destinarán para los trabajos de mitigación ambiental
Son 14.5 millones de pesos los que destinarán para los trabajos de mitigación ambiental
″¡No dejen que les acerquen mascarillas!”: Carmen Salinas alertó sobre una nueva manera de cometer robos en CMDX

La actriz hizo un llamado a las autoridades luego de un atraco que sufrió su sobrino
La actriz hizo un llamado a las autoridades luego de un atraco que sufrió su sobrino
Salió a la luz un video inédito de un gol de Lionel Messi en las inferiores del Barcelona

El club catalán publicó en sus redes sociales las imágenes nunca antes vistas del astro rosarino en La Masía
El club catalán publicó en sus redes sociales las imágenes nunca antes vistas del astro rosarino en La Masía
Navarrete Prida es acusado de amenazar a un exfuncionario de Chihuahua para encubrir a César Duarte

El exsecretario estatal de Hacienda, Jaime Herrera, reveló que el exsecretario de Gobernación lo presionó para retractarse de acusaciones en contra del exgobernador
El exsecretario estatal de Hacienda, Jaime Herrera, reveló que el exsecretario de Gobernación lo presionó para retractarse de acusaciones en contra del exgobernador
Disparos en la frontera: Israel le pidió a sus ciudadanos no salir de sus casas por un incidente militar en la zona limítrofe con el Líbano

Los primeros informes indican que hubo fuego de artillería y que una patrulla de hombres armados habrían intentado cruzar la linea divisoria. El premier israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, dijo que "el ejército está preparado para todos los escenarios”
Los primeros informes indican que hubo fuego de artillería y que una patrulla de hombres armados habrían intentado cruzar la linea divisoria. El premier israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, dijo que "el ejército está preparado para todos los escenarios”
Las crisis no se evitan, se gestionan

“Prepárate para todo lo que puedas prever, así estarás preparado para todo aquello que no puedas anticipar”: Rudolf Giuliani
“Prepárate para todo lo que puedas prever, así estarás preparado para todo aquello que no puedas anticipar”: Rudolf Giuliani
Mapa del coronavirus en México 27 de julio: a cinco meses del primer caso en el país, ya hay más de 40,000 muertos

Se registraron 5,480 nuevos contagios y 306 nuevos decesos por la enfermedad en 24 horas
Se registraron 5,480 nuevos contagios y 306 nuevos decesos por la enfermedad en 24 horas
El golpe de Alessandra Rosaldo a Eugenio Derbez que sorprendió

La cantante compartió en TikTok un video en donde apareció su esposo
La cantante compartió en TikTok un video en donde apareció su esposo
“Es un ejemplo de los excesos que se cometieron”: López Obrador da conferencia frente al avión presidencial

El mandatario mexicano da detalles de la venta de la aeronave en el antiguo hangar presidencial, ahora Base Aerea Militar No. 19
El mandatario mexicano da detalles de la venta de la aeronave en el antiguo hangar presidencial, ahora Base Aerea Militar No. 19
