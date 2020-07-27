ADVISORY AWARDS-EMMYS/NOMINATIONS

Emmy nominations are announced during a virtual event

Start: 28 Jul 2020 15:15 GMT

End: 28 Jul 2020 16:00 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Nominations for the Emmys, the highest awards in television, are announced. The Emmy Awards ceremony is due to take place in Los Angeles on September 20.

SCHEDULE:

1530GMT - Virtual event begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com