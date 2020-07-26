ADVISORY USA-CHINA/CONSULATE-CHENGDU

View of U.S. consulate in Chengdu after China ordered it shut
Start: 26 Jul 2020 02:50 GMT
End: 26 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT
CHENGDU, CHINA - Tight security outside the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, after China ordered it to close in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: China
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
En as últimas 24 horas, además, se confirmaron otros 51.147 casos, lo que totaliza un acumulado hasta ahora de 2.394.513 contagiados en el país, el segundo más afectado por el virus en el mundo
MAS NOTICIAS