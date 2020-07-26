Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-CHINA/CONSULATE-CHENGDU

Por REUTERSJUL 26
26 de Julio de 2020

View of U.S. consulate in Chengdu after China ordered it shut

Start: 26 Jul 2020 12:52 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 13:34 GMT

CHENGDU, CHINA - Tight security outside the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, after China ordered it to close in response to a U.S. order for China to shut its consulate in Houston.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Por amor a Messi: el nombre Leo fue uno de los más elegidos para los hijos en Cataluña

La región española se rinde a los pies del astro rosarino que brilla en el Barcelona. Una muestra de ello apareció en los registros del Instituto Catalán de la Estadística
Un monaguillo confesó ser el autor del incendio de la catedral francesa de Nantes: “Hablar fue una liberación”

El refugiado ruandés era el principal sospechoso y podría ser condenado a 10 años de prisión y a una multa de 150.000 euros.
El huracán Hanna se degradó a tormenta tropical y golpeará con fuerza al noreste de México: esta será su trayectoria

A pesar de que el sistema se debilitó en las últimas horas, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional advirtió que dejará lluvias de intensas a torrenciales en varios estados del país, y ráfagas que alcanzarán los 90 kilómetros por hora
Italia estableció multas de 1.000 euros para quienes no usen mascarilla

La medida se aplica para lugares cerrados. En Salerno, tres personas en un bar y una peluquería fueron los primeros sancionados
La Juventus buscará su noveno scudetto consecutivo ante la Sampdoria: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Maurizio Sarri desperdició su primera chanche al caer contra el Udinese por 2-1
Mapa del Coronavirus en México 26 de julio: Tabasco, Nuevo León y Nayarit superan el 70% de ocupación hospitalaria

El número de muertos por coronavirus en México llegó a 43,374, mientras que los casos confirmados alcanzaron los 385,036
Jiménez Espriú reprobó militarización de puertos y aduanas desde octubre

Fue el pasado jueves que se dio a conocer su renuncia y, como titular de la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transporte fue designado Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal
Diez momentos de la vida de Mick Jagger: amores, divorcios y excesos de un verdadero número 1

El líder de los Rolling Stones cumple 77 años y se mantiene más vigente que nunca, tanto arriba como abajo de los escenarios
El momento del tiroteo durante una protesta contra el racismo en Austin

Un vehículo que avanzó contra los manifestantes fue rodeado por la multitud y el conductor abrió fuego contra uno de los activistas, que también habría estado portando un arma
Estos son los filmes nominados al Ariel y las plataformas en donde se pueden ver

"Ya no estoy aquí", filme elogiado por el público y la crítica, se llevó 13 nominaciones en total
Bárbara de Regil se defendió de nuevos ataques: “Prefiero ser odiada por quien soy”

La actriz fue señalada por, supuestamente, haber amenazado a un nutriólogo
El presidente del Barcelona, sin filtro: los 7 nuevos refuerzos y las críticas al VAR tras el título del Real Madrid

Josep Maria Bartomeu hizo un balance de lo que fue la liga perdida y habló del futuro de la entidad culé
