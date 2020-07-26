ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA

Funeral procession and viewing for John Lewis in Alabama
Start: 26 Jul 2020 15:05 GMT
End: 26 Jul 2020 16:18 GMT
SELMA AND MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama.
++SCHEDULE:
1500 GMT - Funeral procession crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama
1900 GMT - Funeral procession arrives at Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery
2000 - 0000 GMT - Lies in state in the rotunda of the Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery
