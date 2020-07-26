ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA

Funeral procession and viewing for John Lewis in Alabama

SELMA AND MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama.

1500 GMT - Funeral procession crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama

1900 GMT - Funeral procession arrives at Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery

2000 - 0000 GMT - Lies in state in the rotunda of the Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery

