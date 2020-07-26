Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA

Por REUTERSJUL 26
26 de Julio de 2020

Funeral procession and viewing for John Lewis in Alabama

Start: 26 Jul 2020 15:05 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 16:18 GMT

SELMA AND MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, USA - John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week, lies in state at the Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery, Alabama.

++SCHEDULE:

1500 GMT - Funeral procession crosses the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama

1900 GMT - Funeral procession arrives at Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery

2000 - 0000 GMT - Lies in state in the rotunda of the Alabama State Capitol building in Montgomery

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

