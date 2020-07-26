Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA-CHURCH -- TIMING APPROX--

Por REUTERSJUL 26
25 de Julio de 2020

Public service memorial for civil rights pioneer, Rep. John Lewis

Start: 25 Jul 2020 22:45 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 01:12 GMT

SELMA, ALABAMA, USA - A memorial is held for Representative John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week. The public service takes place at Brown Chapel AME Church and Rep. Lewis lies in repose following the ceremony.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Claudio Zupo, medallista panamericano, perdió la batalla contra el COVID-19; denuncian que pidió ayuda y no lo escucharon

El ex judoca y entrenador de 35 años había denunciado a través de un video que lo despidieron injustificadamente de la Codeson, aún cuando sabían de su enfermedad
Miguel Bosé prohibió a su sobrino Olfo asistir al funeral de su madre, Lucía Bosé por diferencias religiosas

El cantante ha estado en una batalla con el hijo de su hermana desde hace siete años
Jaime Bonilla se fue a festejar a casino de EEUU en plena pandemia y dijo que le había “ido bien”: ganó 2,000 dólares

Baja California es una de las entidades más afectadas por el coronavirus en México
Coronavirus en México: el número de muertos llegó a 43,374 y los contagios a 385,036

López-Gatell señaló este viernes que el país está considerado por la OMS y la OPS para que, con seguridad, adquiera tempranamente la vacuna contra el COVID-19
App ofrece recorrido virtual por el Centro Histórico: la CDMX tiene alerta de semáforo rojo #QuédateEnCasa

Culturallez llegó a la ciudad no solo para apoyar el turismo cultural, sino también a los negocios a su alrededor
Nuevamente los ‘otros datos’ de López Obrador se enfrentan con cifras oficiales: aseguró que se perdieron empleos según lo estimado

De acuerdo con el presidente, la crisis económica en el país provocada por la pandemia de coronavirus ya ha tocado fondo y la recuperación comenzará en agosto
¿Messi pidió a Bielsa como DT del Barcelona? La noticia que impacta al mundo del fútbol

En Inglaterra aseguran que la Pulga les pidió a los dirigentes del conjunto catalán que contraten al Loco en lugar de Quique Setién
Brasil registró 1.211 nuevos muertos por coronavirus y ya son más de 86.000 las víctimas fatales desde que comenzó el brote

En as últimas 24 horas, además, se confirmaron otros 51.147 casos, lo que totaliza un acumulado hasta ahora de 2.394.513 contagiados en el país, el segundo más afectado por el virus en el mundo
A quiénes beneficiará la reforma de pensiones de López Obrador

Uno de los puntos más importantes de la iniciativa es incrementar el valor de la pensión un 40% respecto al último salario recibido
Trucos para que tu jefe no te “espíe” por whatsapp

Aunque en México es una práctica ilegal hay quienes lo hacen de forma discreta
Filtrar datos a medios, parte de la estrategia de Baltasar Garzón para que Lozoya no pise la cárcel

Aunque “se le haya ofrecido o se esté diciendo que puede convertirse en testigo protegido ello es una falla que podría afectar el proceso en su contra, toda vez que el ex director de Pemex no ha sido imputado de cometer delincuencia organizada
La terminante frase del CEO del Inter respecto de la posible llegada de Lionel Messi al club

Beppe Marotta habló sobre las versiones que hablan de un supuesto interés del Neroazzurro por contratar al argentino
