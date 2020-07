ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATALONIA-BEACH

View of Barcelona beaches open under new restrictions

Start: 26 Jul 2020 13:37 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 14:37 GMT

BARCELONA - Barcelona residents and tourists hit the city's beaches under new restrictions announced on Tuesday (July 22) limiting access by 15% to avoid overcrowding as the northeastern region faces a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com