Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-SPAIN-FM

Por REUTERSJUL 26
26 de Julio de 2020

Spanish FM comments on Britain’s two-week quarantine rule

Start: 26 Jul 2020 12:01 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 12:22 GMT

TORREJON DE ARDOZ - Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya to speak about Britain’s decision to impose a two-week quarantine on travelers from Spain arriving in the UK.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH SPANISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El huracán Hanna se degradó a tormenta tropical y golpeará con fuerza al noreste de México: esta será su trayectoria

El huracán Hanna se degradó a tormenta tropical y golpeará con fuerza al noreste de México: esta será su trayectoria

A pesar de que el sistema se debilitó en las últimas horas, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional advirtió que dejará lluvias de intensas a torrenciales en varios estados del país, y ráfagas que alcanzarán los 90 kilómetros por hora
A pesar de que el sistema se debilitó en las últimas horas, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional advirtió que dejará lluvias de intensas a torrenciales en varios estados del país, y ráfagas que alcanzarán los 90 kilómetros por hora

El huracán Hanna se degradó a tormenta tropical y golpeará con fuerza al noreste de México: esta será su trayectoria

El huracán Hanna se degradó a tormenta tropical y golpeará con fuerza al noreste de México: esta será su trayectoria

A pesar de que el sistema se debilitó en las últimas horas, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional advirtió que dejará lluvias de intensas a torrenciales en varios estados del país, y ráfagas que alcanzarán los 90 kilómetros por hora
A pesar de que el sistema se debilitó en las últimas horas, el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional advirtió que dejará lluvias de intensas a torrenciales en varios estados del país, y ráfagas que alcanzarán los 90 kilómetros por hora

Italia estableció multas de 1.000 euros para quienes no usen mascarilla

Italia estableció multas de 1.000 euros para quienes no usen mascarilla

La medida se aplica para lugares cerrados. En Salerno, tres personas en un bar y una peluquería fueron los primeros sancionados
La medida se aplica para lugares cerrados. En Salerno, tres personas en un bar y una peluquería fueron los primeros sancionados

Italia estableció multas de 1.000 euros para quienes no usen mascarilla

Italia estableció multas de 1.000 euros para quienes no usen mascarilla

La medida se aplica para lugares cerrados. En Salerno, tres personas en un bar y una peluquería fueron los primeros sancionados
La medida se aplica para lugares cerrados. En Salerno, tres personas en un bar y una peluquería fueron los primeros sancionados

La Juventus buscará su noveno scudetto consecutivo ante la Sampdoria: hora, TV y formaciones

La Juventus buscará su noveno scudetto consecutivo ante la Sampdoria: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Maurizio Sarri desperdició su primera chanche al caer contra el Udinese por 2-1
El conjunto de Maurizio Sarri desperdició su primera chanche al caer contra el Udinese por 2-1

La Juventus buscará su noveno scudetto consecutivo ante la Sampdoria: hora, TV y formaciones

La Juventus buscará su noveno scudetto consecutivo ante la Sampdoria: hora, TV y formaciones

El conjunto de Maurizio Sarri desperdició su primera chanche al caer contra el Udinese por 2-1
El conjunto de Maurizio Sarri desperdició su primera chanche al caer contra el Udinese por 2-1

Mapa del Coronavirus en México 26 de julio: Tabasco, Nuevo León y Nayarit superan el 70% de ocupación hospitalaria

Mapa del Coronavirus en México 26 de julio: Tabasco, Nuevo León y Nayarit superan el 70% de ocupación hospitalaria

El número de muertos por coronavirus en México llegó a 43,374, mientras que los casos confirmados alcanzaron los 385,036
El número de muertos por coronavirus en México llegó a 43,374, mientras que los casos confirmados alcanzaron los 385,036

Mapa del Coronavirus en México 26 de julio: Tabasco, Nuevo León y Nayarit superan el 70% de ocupación hospitalaria

Mapa del Coronavirus en México 26 de julio: Tabasco, Nuevo León y Nayarit superan el 70% de ocupación hospitalaria

El número de muertos por coronavirus en México llegó a 43,374, mientras que los casos confirmados alcanzaron los 385,036
El número de muertos por coronavirus en México llegó a 43,374, mientras que los casos confirmados alcanzaron los 385,036

Jiménez Espriú reprobó militarización de puertos y aduanas desde octubre

Jiménez Espriú reprobó militarización de puertos y aduanas desde octubre

Fue el pasado jueves que se dio a conocer su renuncia y, como titular de la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transporte fue designado Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal
Fue el pasado jueves que se dio a conocer su renuncia y, como titular de la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transporte fue designado Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal

Jiménez Espriú reprobó militarización de puertos y aduanas desde octubre

Jiménez Espriú reprobó militarización de puertos y aduanas desde octubre

Fue el pasado jueves que se dio a conocer su renuncia y, como titular de la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transporte fue designado Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal
Fue el pasado jueves que se dio a conocer su renuncia y, como titular de la Secretaría de Comunicaciones y Transporte fue designado Jorge Arganis Díaz Leal

Diez momentos de la vida de Mick Jagger: amores, divorcios y excesos de un verdadero número 1

Diez momentos de la vida de Mick Jagger: amores, divorcios y excesos de un verdadero número 1

El líder de los Rolling Stones cumple 77 años y se mantiene más vigente que nunca, tanto arriba como abajo de los escenarios
El líder de los Rolling Stones cumple 77 años y se mantiene más vigente que nunca, tanto arriba como abajo de los escenarios

Diez momentos de la vida de Mick Jagger: amores, divorcios y excesos de un verdadero número 1

Diez momentos de la vida de Mick Jagger: amores, divorcios y excesos de un verdadero número 1

El líder de los Rolling Stones cumple 77 años y se mantiene más vigente que nunca, tanto arriba como abajo de los escenarios
El líder de los Rolling Stones cumple 77 años y se mantiene más vigente que nunca, tanto arriba como abajo de los escenarios

El momento del tiroteo durante una protesta contra el racismo en Austin

El momento del tiroteo durante una protesta contra el racismo en Austin

Un vehículo que avanzó contra los manifestantes fue rodeado por la multitud y el conductor abrió fuego contra uno de los activistas, que también habría estado portando un arma
Un vehículo que avanzó contra los manifestantes fue rodeado por la multitud y el conductor abrió fuego contra uno de los activistas, que también habría estado portando un arma

El momento del tiroteo durante una protesta contra el racismo en Austin

El momento del tiroteo durante una protesta contra el racismo en Austin

Un vehículo que avanzó contra los manifestantes fue rodeado por la multitud y el conductor abrió fuego contra uno de los activistas, que también habría estado portando un arma
Un vehículo que avanzó contra los manifestantes fue rodeado por la multitud y el conductor abrió fuego contra uno de los activistas, que también habría estado portando un arma

Estos son los filmes nominados al Ariel y las plataformas en donde se pueden ver

Estos son los filmes nominados al Ariel y las plataformas en donde se pueden ver

"Ya no estoy aquí", filme elogiado por el público y la crítica, se llevó 13 nominaciones en total
"Ya no estoy aquí", filme elogiado por el público y la crítica, se llevó 13 nominaciones en total

Estos son los filmes nominados al Ariel y las plataformas en donde se pueden ver

Estos son los filmes nominados al Ariel y las plataformas en donde se pueden ver

"Ya no estoy aquí", filme elogiado por el público y la crítica, se llevó 13 nominaciones en total
"Ya no estoy aquí", filme elogiado por el público y la crítica, se llevó 13 nominaciones en total

Bárbara de Regil se defendió de nuevos ataques: “Prefiero ser odiada por quien soy”

Bárbara de Regil se defendió de nuevos ataques: “Prefiero ser odiada por quien soy”

La actriz fue señalada por, supuestamente, haber amenazado a un nutriólogo
La actriz fue señalada por, supuestamente, haber amenazado a un nutriólogo

Bárbara de Regil se defendió de nuevos ataques: “Prefiero ser odiada por quien soy”

Bárbara de Regil se defendió de nuevos ataques: “Prefiero ser odiada por quien soy”

La actriz fue señalada por, supuestamente, haber amenazado a un nutriólogo
La actriz fue señalada por, supuestamente, haber amenazado a un nutriólogo

El presidente del Barcelona, sin filtro: los 7 nuevos refuerzos y las críticas al VAR tras el título del Real Madrid

El presidente del Barcelona, sin filtro: los 7 nuevos refuerzos y las críticas al VAR tras el título del Real Madrid

Josep Maria Bartomeu hizo un balance de lo que fue la liga perdida y habló del futuro de la entidad culé
Josep Maria Bartomeu hizo un balance de lo que fue la liga perdida y habló del futuro de la entidad culé

El presidente del Barcelona, sin filtro: los 7 nuevos refuerzos y las críticas al VAR tras el título del Real Madrid

El presidente del Barcelona, sin filtro: los 7 nuevos refuerzos y las críticas al VAR tras el título del Real Madrid

Josep Maria Bartomeu hizo un balance de lo que fue la liga perdida y habló del futuro de la entidad culé
Josep Maria Bartomeu hizo un balance de lo que fue la liga perdida y habló del futuro de la entidad culé

“El Tarjetas”: nuevo objetivo de las autoridades por el presunto ordenamiento del atentado contra García Harfuch

“El Tarjetas”: nuevo objetivo de las autoridades por el presunto ordenamiento del atentado contra García Harfuch

El sospechoso sería supuestamente investigado es también presunto operador de confianza de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, en Puerto Vallarta
El sospechoso sería supuestamente investigado es también presunto operador de confianza de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, en Puerto Vallarta

“El Tarjetas”: nuevo objetivo de las autoridades por el presunto ordenamiento del atentado contra García Harfuch

“El Tarjetas”: nuevo objetivo de las autoridades por el presunto ordenamiento del atentado contra García Harfuch

El sospechoso sería supuestamente investigado es también presunto operador de confianza de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, en Puerto Vallarta
El sospechoso sería supuestamente investigado es también presunto operador de confianza de Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, en Puerto Vallarta

Disturbios en Seattle en otra protesta contra el despliegue de los agentes federales: 45 detenidos

Disturbios en Seattle en otra protesta contra el despliegue de los agentes federales: 45 detenidos

La Policía dispersó con gases lacrimógenos a los manifestantes, que rechazan el refuerzo de las fuerzas anunciado por Donald Trump
La Policía dispersó con gases lacrimógenos a los manifestantes, que rechazan el refuerzo de las fuerzas anunciado por Donald Trump

Disturbios en Seattle en otra protesta contra el despliegue de los agentes federales: 45 detenidos

Disturbios en Seattle en otra protesta contra el despliegue de los agentes federales: 45 detenidos

La Policía dispersó con gases lacrimógenos a los manifestantes, que rechazan el refuerzo de las fuerzas anunciado por Donald Trump
La Policía dispersó con gases lacrimógenos a los manifestantes, que rechazan el refuerzo de las fuerzas anunciado por Donald Trump
MAS NOTICIAS