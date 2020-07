ADVISORY ++FLASH++7054-GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-AUSTIN

One person killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Start: 26 Jul 2020 07:20 GMT

End: 26 Jul 2020 07:22 GMT

AUSTIN - One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "ImHiram / Hiram Gilberto / www.imhiram.com

DIGITAL: NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "ImHiram / Hiram Gilberto / www.imhiram.com

Source: ImHiram / Hiram Gilberto / www.imhiram.com

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com