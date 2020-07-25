ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA-MEMORIAL

Public memorial for John Lewis is held in Troy, Alabama
Start: 25 Jul 2020 14:56 GMT
End: 25 Jul 2020 15:56 GMT
TROY UNIVERSITY, TROY, ALABAMA, USA - A public memorial is held for Representative John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week. After the memorial service people pay their respects to Lewis as he lies in repose in the Troy Arena. (Live stream courtesy of Troy University.)
