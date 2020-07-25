Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA-MEMORIAL

Por REUTERSJUL 25
25 de Julio de 2020

Public memorial for John Lewis is held in Troy, Alabama

Start: 25 Jul 2020 14:56 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 15:56 GMT

TROY UNIVERSITY, TROY, ALABAMA, USA - A public memorial is held for Representative John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week. After the memorial service people pay their respects to Lewis as he lies in repose in the Troy Arena. (Live stream courtesy of Troy University.)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Hanna ya es huracán categoría 1 y se acerca a las costas de Tamaulipas

Hanna ya es huracán categoría 1 y se acerca a las costas de Tamaulipas

El fenómeno provocará trombas al noreste del país y registra vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 kilómetros por hora
El fenómeno provocará trombas al noreste del país y registra vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 kilómetros por hora

Hanna ya es huracán categoría 1 y se acerca a las costas de Tamaulipas

Hanna ya es huracán categoría 1 y se acerca a las costas de Tamaulipas

El fenómeno provocará trombas al noreste del país y registra vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 kilómetros por hora
El fenómeno provocará trombas al noreste del país y registra vientos máximos sostenidos de 120 kilómetros por hora

Manuel Bartlett y otros directivos de la CFE ganan más que López Obrador

Manuel Bartlett y otros directivos de la CFE ganan más que López Obrador

Los altos mandos de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad representan una nómina de 16 millones 995 mil 312 pesos mensuales, sólo considerando salarios netos
Los altos mandos de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad representan una nómina de 16 millones 995 mil 312 pesos mensuales, sólo considerando salarios netos

Manuel Bartlett y otros directivos de la CFE ganan más que López Obrador

Manuel Bartlett y otros directivos de la CFE ganan más que López Obrador

Los altos mandos de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad representan una nómina de 16 millones 995 mil 312 pesos mensuales, sólo considerando salarios netos
Los altos mandos de la Comisión Federal de Electricidad representan una nómina de 16 millones 995 mil 312 pesos mensuales, sólo considerando salarios netos

Cruz Roja pide “trato digno” a fallecidos por COVID-19

Cruz Roja pide “trato digno” a fallecidos por COVID-19

"En medio de esta pandemia es necesario garantizar, sobre todo, el trato digno a los fallecidos y sus familiares", destacó Jordi Raich
"En medio de esta pandemia es necesario garantizar, sobre todo, el trato digno a los fallecidos y sus familiares", destacó Jordi Raich

Cruz Roja pide “trato digno” a fallecidos por COVID-19

Cruz Roja pide “trato digno” a fallecidos por COVID-19

"En medio de esta pandemia es necesario garantizar, sobre todo, el trato digno a los fallecidos y sus familiares", destacó Jordi Raich
"En medio de esta pandemia es necesario garantizar, sobre todo, el trato digno a los fallecidos y sus familiares", destacó Jordi Raich

La oposición al régimen de Maduro denunció que los tres principales hospitales de Caracas están colapsados por la pandemia: “Usan recursos para cumplir los caprichos del dictador”

La oposición al régimen de Maduro denunció que los tres principales hospitales de Caracas están colapsados por la pandemia: “Usan recursos para cumplir los caprichos del dictador”

El diputado José Manuel Olivares, médico de profesión, denunció que el Hospital Domingo Luciani, el Pérez Carreño y el Universitario de Caracas llegaron al tope de su capacidad. "No tenemos camas para los pacientes que necesitan atención médica, pero Maduro gasta dinero y personal en los pacientes que no la necesitan”, acusó
El diputado José Manuel Olivares, médico de profesión, denunció que el Hospital Domingo Luciani, el Pérez Carreño y el Universitario de Caracas llegaron al tope de su capacidad. "No tenemos camas para los pacientes que necesitan atención médica, pero Maduro gasta dinero y personal en los pacientes que no la necesitan”, acusó

La oposición al régimen de Maduro denunció que los tres principales hospitales de Caracas están colapsados por la pandemia: “Usan recursos para cumplir los caprichos del dictador”

La oposición al régimen de Maduro denunció que los tres principales hospitales de Caracas están colapsados por la pandemia: “Usan recursos para cumplir los caprichos del dictador”

El diputado José Manuel Olivares, médico de profesión, denunció que el Hospital Domingo Luciani, el Pérez Carreño y el Universitario de Caracas llegaron al tope de su capacidad. "No tenemos camas para los pacientes que necesitan atención médica, pero Maduro gasta dinero y personal en los pacientes que no la necesitan”, acusó
El diputado José Manuel Olivares, médico de profesión, denunció que el Hospital Domingo Luciani, el Pérez Carreño y el Universitario de Caracas llegaron al tope de su capacidad. "No tenemos camas para los pacientes que necesitan atención médica, pero Maduro gasta dinero y personal en los pacientes que no la necesitan”, acusó

“En realidad no hubo un desacuerdo”: así reculó el gobernador de Tabasco de sus dichos sobre López-Gatell

“En realidad no hubo un desacuerdo”: así reculó el gobernador de Tabasco de sus dichos sobre López-Gatell

“Se lo dije al Presidente: yo ya no puedo con Gatell, él tiene unas cifras que no sé de dónde saca”, dijo el gobernador la semana pasada, sin embargo ambos funcionarios aclararon las cifras y aseguraron que no hay diferencias
“Se lo dije al Presidente: yo ya no puedo con Gatell, él tiene unas cifras que no sé de dónde saca”, dijo el gobernador la semana pasada, sin embargo ambos funcionarios aclararon las cifras y aseguraron que no hay diferencias

“En realidad no hubo un desacuerdo”: así reculó el gobernador de Tabasco de sus dichos sobre López-Gatell

“En realidad no hubo un desacuerdo”: así reculó el gobernador de Tabasco de sus dichos sobre López-Gatell

“Se lo dije al Presidente: yo ya no puedo con Gatell, él tiene unas cifras que no sé de dónde saca”, dijo el gobernador la semana pasada, sin embargo ambos funcionarios aclararon las cifras y aseguraron que no hay diferencias
“Se lo dije al Presidente: yo ya no puedo con Gatell, él tiene unas cifras que no sé de dónde saca”, dijo el gobernador la semana pasada, sin embargo ambos funcionarios aclararon las cifras y aseguraron que no hay diferencias

Todos los detalles de quiénes acompañarán a JBalvin, Anuel AA y Ozuna en el Baja Beach Fest 2021

Todos los detalles de quiénes acompañarán a JBalvin, Anuel AA y Ozuna en el Baja Beach Fest 2021

Las playas de Rosarito, Baja California serán el escenario del festival de reggaetón y música latina
Las playas de Rosarito, Baja California serán el escenario del festival de reggaetón y música latina

Todos los detalles de quiénes acompañarán a JBalvin, Anuel AA y Ozuna en el Baja Beach Fest 2021

Todos los detalles de quiénes acompañarán a JBalvin, Anuel AA y Ozuna en el Baja Beach Fest 2021

Las playas de Rosarito, Baja California serán el escenario del festival de reggaetón y música latina
Las playas de Rosarito, Baja California serán el escenario del festival de reggaetón y música latina

Aceptar las diferencias, un desafío

Aceptar las diferencias, un desafío

El deseo de que los demás cubran nuestras expectativas se juega en casi todos los actos de nuestra vida
El deseo de que los demás cubran nuestras expectativas se juega en casi todos los actos de nuestra vida

Aceptar las diferencias, un desafío

Aceptar las diferencias, un desafío

El deseo de que los demás cubran nuestras expectativas se juega en casi todos los actos de nuestra vida
El deseo de que los demás cubran nuestras expectativas se juega en casi todos los actos de nuestra vida

Más de 22 millones de pesos por un “no muy buen resguardo” para el avión presidencial en Estados Unidos

Más de 22 millones de pesos por un “no muy buen resguardo” para el avión presidencial en Estados Unidos

La lujosa aeronave TP-01 “José María Morelos y Pavón” regresó a México esta semana
La lujosa aeronave TP-01 “José María Morelos y Pavón” regresó a México esta semana

Más de 22 millones de pesos por un “no muy buen resguardo” para el avión presidencial en Estados Unidos

Más de 22 millones de pesos por un “no muy buen resguardo” para el avión presidencial en Estados Unidos

La lujosa aeronave TP-01 “José María Morelos y Pavón” regresó a México esta semana
La lujosa aeronave TP-01 “José María Morelos y Pavón” regresó a México esta semana

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión
El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión
El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero
Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero
Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino
La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino
La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado
El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado
El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado
MAS NOTICIAS