ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA-CHURCH -- TIMING APPROX

Public service memorial for civil rights pioneer, Rep. John Lewis
Start: 25 Jul 2020 23:00 GMT
End: 25 Jul 2020 23:00 GMT
SELMA, ALABAMA, USA - A memorial is held for Representative John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week. The public service takes place at Brown Chapel AME Church and Rep. Lewis lies in repose following the ceremony.
