ADVISORY PEOPLE-JOHN LEWIS/ALABAMA-CHURCH -- TIMING APPROX--

Por REUTERSJUL 25
25 de Julio de 2020

Public service memorial for civil rights pioneer, Rep. John Lewis

Start: 25 Jul 2020 23:00 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 23:00 GMT

SELMA, ALABAMA, USA - A memorial is held for Representative John Lewis, a civil rights pioneer and longtime member of Congress who died last week. The public service takes place at Brown Chapel AME Church and Rep. Lewis lies in repose following the ceremony.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cómo son las terapias de conversión: es la razón por la que se prohibieron

El Congreso de la capital aprobó este viernes que los "tratamientos" sean considerados como delito al atentar contra el libre desarrollo de la personalidad e identidad sexual
El Congreso de la capital aprobó este viernes que los "tratamientos" sean considerados como delito al atentar contra el libre desarrollo de la personalidad e identidad sexual
En entrevista con Infobae México, el doctor Simón Barquera destacó que es la primera vez que un funcionario público se atreve a hablar del daño que producen las bebidas azucaradas
En entrevista con Infobae México, el doctor Simón Barquera destacó que es la primera vez que un funcionario público se atreve a hablar del daño que producen las bebidas azucaradas
Clarisa Peña fue quien que se encontró con este animal y desmintió la versión que dice que se tomó una selfie
Clarisa Peña fue quien que se encontró con este animal y desmintió la versión que dice que se tomó una selfie
El empresario colombiano, preso en Cabo Verde, dijo padecer problemas cardíacos, de glucosa y tiroides. La oposición venezolana lo señala como el encargado de gestionar el “dinero mal habido” del dictador
El empresario colombiano, preso en Cabo Verde, dijo padecer problemas cardíacos, de glucosa y tiroides. La oposición venezolana lo señala como el encargado de gestionar el “dinero mal habido” del dictador
Las autoridades intentan dar con el culpable del crimen de Susie Zhao, una reconocida participante de torneos de cartas
Las autoridades intentan dar con el culpable del crimen de Susie Zhao, una reconocida participante de torneos de cartas
El presentador, actor, músico y conductor falleció el viernes a los 88 años por causas naturales, de acuerdo con un comunicado de la familia
El presentador, actor, músico y conductor falleció el viernes a los 88 años por causas naturales, de acuerdo con un comunicado de la familia
Ésta es la primera de las dos pruebas negativas que debe obtener para regresar al espacio televisivo que ocupa
Ésta es la primera de las dos pruebas negativas que debe obtener para regresar al espacio televisivo que ocupa
El presidente afirmó que vamos a ser autosuficientes en la producción de gasolinas, diésel y otros petrolíferos
El presidente afirmó que vamos a ser autosuficientes en la producción de gasolinas, diésel y otros petrolíferos
No obstante, existe un déficit de personal médico que sepa operarlos
No obstante, existe un déficit de personal médico que sepa operarlos
El club madrileño de la segunda división informó que ya son 28 los infectados y el futuro del torneo es una incógnita
El club madrileño de la segunda división informó que ya son 28 los infectados y el futuro del torneo es una incógnita
El boxeador contó varios momentos de su vida e incluso el consejo que le da a su hija mayor
El boxeador contó varios momentos de su vida e incluso el consejo que le da a su hija mayor
Una delegación de la nación europea arribará a Caracas en las próximas horas para conocer la situación actual del país caribeño desde el punto de vista político y humanitario
Una delegación de la nación europea arribará a Caracas en las próximas horas para conocer la situación actual del país caribeño desde el punto de vista político y humanitario
