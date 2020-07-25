ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS --TIMINGS APPROX

Israelis protest outside PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence
Start: 25 Jul 2020 16:54 GMT
End: 25 Jul 2020 17:54 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israelis protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence against his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis. There is expected to be a counter protest as well
