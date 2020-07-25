Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-PROTESTS --TIMINGS APPROX--

Por REUTERSJUL 25
25 de Julio de 2020

Israelis protest outside PM Benjamin Netanyahu's residence

Start: 25 Jul 2020 16:54 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 17:54 GMT

JERUSALEM - Israelis protest outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence against his alleged corruption and handling of the coronavirus crisis. There is expected to be a counter protest as well

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS/POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS