ADVISORY ++FLASH++6068-GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND UPDATE

Portland protesters continue clashes with armed federal agents
Start: 25 Jul 2020 13:15 GMT
End: 25 Jul 2020 13:17 GMT
PORTLAND - Federal agents fired tear gas canisters at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in downtown Portland early Saturday (July 25) in a 57th straight day of protests, amid growing scrutiny over the use of border patrol officers in the city.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión
MAS NOTICIAS