Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY ++FLASH++6068-GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND UPDATE

Por REUTERSJUL 25
25 de Julio de 2020

Portland protesters continue clashes with armed federal agents

Start: 25 Jul 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 13:17 GMT

PORTLAND - Federal agents fired tear gas canisters at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in downtown Portland early Saturday (July 25) in a 57th straight day of protests, amid growing scrutiny over the use of border patrol officers in the city.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión
El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

Donald Trump firmó una orden ejecutiva para reducir el costo de varios medicamentos, como la insulina

El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión
El presidente estadounidense aprobó una legislación que permitirá importaciones más baratas de medicamentos con receta, eludiendo el dictamen del Congreso tras la negativa de la cámara a aprobar los proyectos de ley demócratas sobre esta cuestión

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero
Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

“Diferendos” y malestares con su política, los motivos por los que renunciaron ya cinco funcionarios de López Obrador

Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero
Algunas dimisiones causaron fuertes reacciones, incluso, en el extranjero

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino
La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

Una impactante oferta y el “efecto Cristiano Ronaldo”: el ambicioso plan del Inter para contratar a Lionel Messi

La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino
La prensa italiana sostiene que el “Neroazzurro” estudia la manera de lograr el arribo del argentino

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado
El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

La leyenda del Barcelona Xavi Hernández confirmó que tiene coronavirus

El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado
El histórico ex futbolista del equipo catalán, hoy entrenador del Al Sadd en el fútbol de Qatar, confirmó que dio positivo de COVID-19 y se encuentra aislado

Más de 900,000 pesos puede llegar a costar un paciente COVID-19

Más de 900,000 pesos puede llegar a costar un paciente COVID-19

La contratación de seguros de gastos médicos incrementó de manera exponencial, mientras que el seguro para automóviles disminuyó
La contratación de seguros de gastos médicos incrementó de manera exponencial, mientras que el seguro para automóviles disminuyó

Más de 900,000 pesos puede llegar a costar un paciente COVID-19

Más de 900,000 pesos puede llegar a costar un paciente COVID-19

La contratación de seguros de gastos médicos incrementó de manera exponencial, mientras que el seguro para automóviles disminuyó
La contratación de seguros de gastos médicos incrementó de manera exponencial, mientras que el seguro para automóviles disminuyó

Qué fue de Aurelio Nuño, el ‘delfín’ de Peña Nieto que no ha sido mencionado por Lozoya

Qué fue de Aurelio Nuño, el ‘delfín’ de Peña Nieto que no ha sido mencionado por Lozoya

El ex secretario de Educación Pública era considerado uno de los personajes más cercanos al ex presidente su sexenio
El ex secretario de Educación Pública era considerado uno de los personajes más cercanos al ex presidente su sexenio

Qué fue de Aurelio Nuño, el ‘delfín’ de Peña Nieto que no ha sido mencionado por Lozoya

Qué fue de Aurelio Nuño, el ‘delfín’ de Peña Nieto que no ha sido mencionado por Lozoya

El ex secretario de Educación Pública era considerado uno de los personajes más cercanos al ex presidente su sexenio
El ex secretario de Educación Pública era considerado uno de los personajes más cercanos al ex presidente su sexenio

Una empresa israelí desarrolló un test que detecta el coronavirus en 30 segundos

Una empresa israelí desarrolló un test que detecta el coronavirus en 30 segundos

La prueba detecta la presencia del virus, no de los anticuerpos. El objetivo es usarlo a la entrada de salas de espectáculos, de estadios, de hospitales o de aeropuertos
La prueba detecta la presencia del virus, no de los anticuerpos. El objetivo es usarlo a la entrada de salas de espectáculos, de estadios, de hospitales o de aeropuertos

Una empresa israelí desarrolló un test que detecta el coronavirus en 30 segundos

Una empresa israelí desarrolló un test que detecta el coronavirus en 30 segundos

La prueba detecta la presencia del virus, no de los anticuerpos. El objetivo es usarlo a la entrada de salas de espectáculos, de estadios, de hospitales o de aeropuertos
La prueba detecta la presencia del virus, no de los anticuerpos. El objetivo es usarlo a la entrada de salas de espectáculos, de estadios, de hospitales o de aeropuertos

Marcelo Bielsa apunta a un histórico arquero de la selección argentina y a otro de gran presente en Europa para incorporar al Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa apunta a un histórico arquero de la selección argentina y a otro de gran presente en Europa para incorporar al Leeds

El entrenador argentino, que lideró al equipo de Yorkshire del Oeste al ascenso a la Premier League, tendría como prioridad reforzar el arco de su conjunto
El entrenador argentino, que lideró al equipo de Yorkshire del Oeste al ascenso a la Premier League, tendría como prioridad reforzar el arco de su conjunto

Marcelo Bielsa apunta a un histórico arquero de la selección argentina y a otro de gran presente en Europa para incorporar al Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa apunta a un histórico arquero de la selección argentina y a otro de gran presente en Europa para incorporar al Leeds

El entrenador argentino, que lideró al equipo de Yorkshire del Oeste al ascenso a la Premier League, tendría como prioridad reforzar el arco de su conjunto
El entrenador argentino, que lideró al equipo de Yorkshire del Oeste al ascenso a la Premier League, tendría como prioridad reforzar el arco de su conjunto

Jair Bolsonaro anunció que ya no tiene coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro anunció que ya no tiene coronavirus

El presidente de Brasil informó en su cuenta de Twitter que superó la enfermedad. “RT-PCR para Sars-Cov 2: negativo. Buen día a todos”, manifestó en un mensaje acompañado de una foto en la que aparece sonriente y con una caja de hidroxicloroquina
El presidente de Brasil informó en su cuenta de Twitter que superó la enfermedad. “RT-PCR para Sars-Cov 2: negativo. Buen día a todos”, manifestó en un mensaje acompañado de una foto en la que aparece sonriente y con una caja de hidroxicloroquina

Jair Bolsonaro anunció que ya no tiene coronavirus

Jair Bolsonaro anunció que ya no tiene coronavirus

El presidente de Brasil informó en su cuenta de Twitter que superó la enfermedad. “RT-PCR para Sars-Cov 2: negativo. Buen día a todos”, manifestó en un mensaje acompañado de una foto en la que aparece sonriente y con una caja de hidroxicloroquina
El presidente de Brasil informó en su cuenta de Twitter que superó la enfermedad. “RT-PCR para Sars-Cov 2: negativo. Buen día a todos”, manifestó en un mensaje acompañado de una foto en la que aparece sonriente y con una caja de hidroxicloroquina

“Vallartazo”: así fue el presunto “levantón” masivo del CJNG a empresarios

“Vallartazo”: así fue el presunto “levantón” masivo del CJNG a empresarios

Un grupo de hombres armados secuestró a turistas que se encontraban en el puerto mexicano de Jalisco. El gobierno permanece en silencio sobre lo ocurrido
Un grupo de hombres armados secuestró a turistas que se encontraban en el puerto mexicano de Jalisco. El gobierno permanece en silencio sobre lo ocurrido

“Vallartazo”: así fue el presunto “levantón” masivo del CJNG a empresarios

“Vallartazo”: así fue el presunto “levantón” masivo del CJNG a empresarios

Un grupo de hombres armados secuestró a turistas que se encontraban en el puerto mexicano de Jalisco. El gobierno permanece en silencio sobre lo ocurrido
Un grupo de hombres armados secuestró a turistas que se encontraban en el puerto mexicano de Jalisco. El gobierno permanece en silencio sobre lo ocurrido

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de junio: CDMX, Edomex, NL, Gto y Veracruz con más de 3,000 casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de junio: CDMX, Edomex, NL, Gto y Veracruz con más de 3,000 casos activos

El país 378,285 casos confirmados, 52,258 son contagios activos, van 42,645 decesos y 242,692 se han recuperado
El país 378,285 casos confirmados, 52,258 son contagios activos, van 42,645 decesos y 242,692 se han recuperado

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de junio: CDMX, Edomex, NL, Gto y Veracruz con más de 3,000 casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 25 de junio: CDMX, Edomex, NL, Gto y Veracruz con más de 3,000 casos activos

El país 378,285 casos confirmados, 52,258 son contagios activos, van 42,645 decesos y 242,692 se han recuperado
El país 378,285 casos confirmados, 52,258 son contagios activos, van 42,645 decesos y 242,692 se han recuperado

Drag Queens cambian de público: por COVID-19 se presentan en horario familiar en restaurantes

Drag Queens cambian de público: por COVID-19 se presentan en horario familiar en restaurantes

"El Tijuana" busca romper esquemas, llenar un hueco que estaba vacío y dar trabajo al colectivo
"El Tijuana" busca romper esquemas, llenar un hueco que estaba vacío y dar trabajo al colectivo

Drag Queens cambian de público: por COVID-19 se presentan en horario familiar en restaurantes

Drag Queens cambian de público: por COVID-19 se presentan en horario familiar en restaurantes

"El Tijuana" busca romper esquemas, llenar un hueco que estaba vacío y dar trabajo al colectivo
"El Tijuana" busca romper esquemas, llenar un hueco que estaba vacío y dar trabajo al colectivo
MAS NOTICIAS