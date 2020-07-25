ADVISORY ++FLASH++6068-GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND UPDATE

Portland protesters continue clashes with armed federal agents

Start: 25 Jul 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 13:17 GMT

PORTLAND - Federal agents fired tear gas canisters at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in downtown Portland early Saturday (July 25) in a 57th straight day of protests, amid growing scrutiny over the use of border patrol officers in the city.

