ADVISORY --FLASH--5195-USA-CHINA/CONSULATE-HOUSTON

Staff of shutdown Chinese consulate in Houston jeered as they leave

Start: 24 Jul 2020 23:45 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2020 23:48 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Staff move bags into moving truck outside Chinese consulate in Houston after it was ordered shut by the U.S..

DATE SHOT: JULY 24, 2020

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NO USE USA. PART NO USE CNN. PART NO USE VOA.

DIGITAL: PART NO USE DIGITAL

Source: REUTERS / NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com