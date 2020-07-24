Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

Por REUTERSJUL 24
24 de Julio de 2020

White House press secretary holds briefing

Start: 24 Jul 2020 16:57 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2020 18:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds an on-camera briefing.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

CDMX estará en “semáforo naranja con alerta” la próxima semana: Claudia Sheinbaum

La mandataria capitalina destacó que hay un incremento en la capacidad hospitalaria, sobre todo en terapia intensiva
Ya tocamos fondo en la caída económica: López Obrador

El mandatario insistió que la recesión tiene forma de “V”, pero dijo que “ya estamos saliendo”
LeBron James: “Por un paso que alguien da, los negros tenemos que dar cinco más”

La figura de Los Angeles Lakers sostuvo que "ustedes no saben lo difícil que es ser negro en Estados Unidos"
“Es acoso”: nueva batalla legal de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry para proteger a Archie de los paparazzi

La pareja argumenta que no hay interés noticioso en las imágenes de su hijo
Arrestaron en EEUU a Tang Juan, la científica china acusada de fraude que se escondía en el consulado de su país en San Francisco

La acusan de haber utilizado una visa apócrifa para entrar al país. Ambos gobiernos experimentan un aumento de tensiones por presuntas filtraciones y robo de información por parte de Beijing
El insólito gol errado por Cristian Pavón al minuto 97 en la MLS que fue tendencia en las redes

El ex delantero de Boca dilapidó una ofensiva increíble cuando se moría el partido entre Los Ángeles Galaxy y Houston Dynamo
El Stand de los besos 2, llega la segunda parte de la comedia romántica que a cautivó a todos los adolescentes

El filme de Netflix regresa para continuar con la historia de Elle, Noah y Lee. Nuevas experiencias en la vida de estos tres jóvenes que comienzan a dar sus primeros pasos en el amor
La actividad económica se desplomó 22.7% a tasa interanual en mayo

El indicador de actividad económica, asimismo, se contrajo un 2.6% en términos reales y con cifras desestacionalizadas frente a abril
Emilio Lozoya reveló sobornos a Ricardo Anaya y a otros panistas para aprobar Pacto por México

Fue el entonces Secretario de Hacienda, Luis Videgaray, quien le habría solicitado a Lozoya Austin enviar 6.8 millones de pesos a Ricardo Anaya
México celebra el Día Internacional del Tequila en medio de la pandemia de COVID-19

Denuncia que el kilo de agave ha subido hasta los 32 pesos
La misteriosa muerte de un funcionario italiano de la ONU en Colombia

Carmine Mario Paciolla pertenecía a la misión de verificación de los acuerdos de paz. Fue encontrado muerto en su apartamento el 15 de julio
Las escenas de sexo de Amber Heard, la verdadera causa de la furia de Johnny Depp

Una persona cercana a la ex pareja reveló que el actor no quería que la rubia hiciera papeles de "prostituta barata" y sus celos eran obsesivos
