ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/COHEN

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison

Start: 24 Jul 2020 21:27 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2020 21:41 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is expected to be released from prison, a day after a federal judge said he was put behind bars as retaliation for writing a book about the president.

