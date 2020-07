ADVISORY USA-CHINA/CONSULATE-CHENGDU -- POSSIBLE ONLY

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate

Start: 25 Jul 2020 02:30 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 05:00 GMT

CHENGDU, CHINA - China orders the U.S. to shut its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu, in retaliation to the US ordering China to close its consulate in Houston earlier this week.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com