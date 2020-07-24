ADVISORY TURKEY-HAGIASOPHIA/

Turkey holds first friday prayers in Hagia Sophia
Start: 24 Jul 2020 06:36 GMT
End: 24 Jul 2020 12:30 GMT
ISTANBUL - First Muslim prayers are held in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia after the iconic monument was once again declared a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.
SCHEDULE:
0636GMT - Worshipers gather at checkpoints outside the Hagia Sophia (REUTERS)
0945GMT APPROX - President Tayyip Erdogan arrives
1017GMT - Friday prayers start
1100GMT APPROX - Erdogan expected to speak outside
1145GMT APPROX - Live continues as more people allowed in to pray
