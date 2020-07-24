Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY TURKEY-HAGIASOPHIA/

Por REUTERSJUL 24
20 de Julio de 2020

Turkey holds first friday prayers in Hagia Sophia

Start: 24 Jul 2020 06:36 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2020 12:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED CONSISTING OF A MULTI-CAMERA TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL POOL AND A REUTERS CAMERA - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON THE SCHEDULE - CURRENTLY THE LIVE IS CONFIRMED TO START AT 0630GMT AND END AT 1230GMT - THE LIVE MAY WELL BE EXTENDED

==

ISTANBUL - First Muslim prayers are held in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia after the iconic monument was once again declared a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

SCHEDULE:

0636GMT - Worshipers gather at checkpoints outside the Hagia Sophia (REUTERS)

0945GMT APPROX - President Tayyip Erdogan arrives

1017GMT - Friday prayers start

1100GMT APPROX - Erdogan expected to speak outside

1145GMT APPROX - Live continues as more people allowed in to pray

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

