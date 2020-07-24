Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/GOVERNOR-MARCH -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSJUL 24
24 de Julio de 2020

March held in Russia’s Khabarovsk in support of governor

Start: 25 Jul 2020 03:30 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 04:20 GMT

KHABAROVSK, RUSSIA - Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk is expected to hold a big march in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago and is to be put on trial in Moscow.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Taylor Swift dejó al descubierto sus “caprichos, sueños, y miedos” en “Folklore”

Taylor Swift dejó al descubierto sus “caprichos, sueños, y miedos” en “Folklore”

El video de la canción "Cardigan" contó con la dirección de fotografía del mexicano Rodrigo Prieto
El video de la canción "Cardigan" contó con la dirección de fotografía del mexicano Rodrigo Prieto

Taylor Swift dejó al descubierto sus “caprichos, sueños, y miedos” en “Folklore”

Taylor Swift dejó al descubierto sus “caprichos, sueños, y miedos” en “Folklore”

El video de la canción "Cardigan" contó con la dirección de fotografía del mexicano Rodrigo Prieto
El video de la canción "Cardigan" contó con la dirección de fotografía del mexicano Rodrigo Prieto

Mike Tyson firmó su contrato para su regreso al boxeo en septiembre fumando un cigarrillo de marihuana

Mike Tyson firmó su contrato para su regreso al boxeo en septiembre fumando un cigarrillo de marihuana

A través de un acuerdo virtual por videollamada, el ex campeón mundial confirmó que se subirá al ring ante Roy Jones Jr.
A través de un acuerdo virtual por videollamada, el ex campeón mundial confirmó que se subirá al ring ante Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson firmó su contrato para su regreso al boxeo en septiembre fumando un cigarrillo de marihuana

Mike Tyson firmó su contrato para su regreso al boxeo en septiembre fumando un cigarrillo de marihuana

A través de un acuerdo virtual por videollamada, el ex campeón mundial confirmó que se subirá al ring ante Roy Jones Jr.
A través de un acuerdo virtual por videollamada, el ex campeón mundial confirmó que se subirá al ring ante Roy Jones Jr.

Fórmula 1: cancelaron los grandes premios de México, Brasil y EEUU 2020

Fórmula 1: cancelaron los grandes premios de México, Brasil y EEUU 2020

La determinación se tomó debido a que en estos tres países continúa el aumento de casos y muertes por el nuevo coronavirus entre la población
La determinación se tomó debido a que en estos tres países continúa el aumento de casos y muertes por el nuevo coronavirus entre la población

Fórmula 1: cancelaron los grandes premios de México, Brasil y EEUU 2020

Fórmula 1: cancelaron los grandes premios de México, Brasil y EEUU 2020

La determinación se tomó debido a que en estos tres países continúa el aumento de casos y muertes por el nuevo coronavirus entre la población
La determinación se tomó debido a que en estos tres países continúa el aumento de casos y muertes por el nuevo coronavirus entre la población

El PSG buscará sumar otro título antes de encarar el desafío de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El PSG buscará sumar otro título antes de encarar el desafío de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El cuadro parisino se mide al Saint-Étienne en la final de la Copa de Francia pero apunta sus cañones al certamen europeo que se jugará en Lisboa
El cuadro parisino se mide al Saint-Étienne en la final de la Copa de Francia pero apunta sus cañones al certamen europeo que se jugará en Lisboa

El PSG buscará sumar otro título antes de encarar el desafío de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El PSG buscará sumar otro título antes de encarar el desafío de la Champions League: hora, TV y formaciones

El cuadro parisino se mide al Saint-Étienne en la final de la Copa de Francia pero apunta sus cañones al certamen europeo que se jugará en Lisboa
El cuadro parisino se mide al Saint-Étienne en la final de la Copa de Francia pero apunta sus cañones al certamen europeo que se jugará en Lisboa

Odebrecht pagó USD 4 millones para la campaña de Peña Nieto: Lozoya

Odebrecht pagó USD 4 millones para la campaña de Peña Nieto: Lozoya

Las acusaciones por corrupción contra el ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos apuntan a una red más amplia durante el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto
Las acusaciones por corrupción contra el ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos apuntan a una red más amplia durante el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

Odebrecht pagó USD 4 millones para la campaña de Peña Nieto: Lozoya

Odebrecht pagó USD 4 millones para la campaña de Peña Nieto: Lozoya

Las acusaciones por corrupción contra el ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos apuntan a una red más amplia durante el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto
Las acusaciones por corrupción contra el ex director de Petróleos Mexicanos apuntan a una red más amplia durante el gobierno de Enrique Peña Nieto

La primera maniobra de la defensa de Baltazar Garzón para evitar que Alex Saab, testaferro de Maduro, sea extraditado a Estados Unidos

La primera maniobra de la defensa de Baltazar Garzón para evitar que Alex Saab, testaferro de Maduro, sea extraditado a Estados Unidos

El empresario colombo-venezolano está detenido en Cabo Verde. La justicia del país norteamericano lo acusa de lavado de dinero y está señalado en Venezuela por suministrar alimentos con sobreprecios al amparo del gobierno chavista
El empresario colombo-venezolano está detenido en Cabo Verde. La justicia del país norteamericano lo acusa de lavado de dinero y está señalado en Venezuela por suministrar alimentos con sobreprecios al amparo del gobierno chavista

La primera maniobra de la defensa de Baltazar Garzón para evitar que Alex Saab, testaferro de Maduro, sea extraditado a Estados Unidos

La primera maniobra de la defensa de Baltazar Garzón para evitar que Alex Saab, testaferro de Maduro, sea extraditado a Estados Unidos

El empresario colombo-venezolano está detenido en Cabo Verde. La justicia del país norteamericano lo acusa de lavado de dinero y está señalado en Venezuela por suministrar alimentos con sobreprecios al amparo del gobierno chavista
El empresario colombo-venezolano está detenido en Cabo Verde. La justicia del país norteamericano lo acusa de lavado de dinero y está señalado en Venezuela por suministrar alimentos con sobreprecios al amparo del gobierno chavista

Qué hacer con tus mascotas cuando regreses a la oficina

Qué hacer con tus mascotas cuando regreses a la oficina

Hay que tener cuidado con la intensidad del vínculo con nuestros animales para evitar problemas de hiperapego
Hay que tener cuidado con la intensidad del vínculo con nuestros animales para evitar problemas de hiperapego

Qué hacer con tus mascotas cuando regreses a la oficina

Qué hacer con tus mascotas cuando regreses a la oficina

Hay que tener cuidado con la intensidad del vínculo con nuestros animales para evitar problemas de hiperapego
Hay que tener cuidado con la intensidad del vínculo con nuestros animales para evitar problemas de hiperapego

“No está científicamente demostrado”: López Obrador reveló que López-Gatell le dijo que no es necesario que use cubrebocas si guarda distancia

“No está científicamente demostrado”: López Obrador reveló que López-Gatell le dijo que no es necesario que use cubrebocas si guarda distancia

Aseguró que si se considera que él use el cubrebocas para poner el ejemplo entre los ciudadanos, entonces lo haría
Aseguró que si se considera que él use el cubrebocas para poner el ejemplo entre los ciudadanos, entonces lo haría

“No está científicamente demostrado”: López Obrador reveló que López-Gatell le dijo que no es necesario que use cubrebocas si guarda distancia

“No está científicamente demostrado”: López Obrador reveló que López-Gatell le dijo que no es necesario que use cubrebocas si guarda distancia

Aseguró que si se considera que él use el cubrebocas para poner el ejemplo entre los ciudadanos, entonces lo haría
Aseguró que si se considera que él use el cubrebocas para poner el ejemplo entre los ciudadanos, entonces lo haría

Primer rezo musulmán en Santa Sofía, la antigua basílica que el gobierno de Turquía convirtió en mezquita: hubo miles de fieles

Primer rezo musulmán en Santa Sofía, la antigua basílica que el gobierno de Turquía convirtió en mezquita: hubo miles de fieles

Sólo 500 invitadas del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan pudieron acceder al templo en Estambul, pero las explanadas y avenidas cercanas se habilitaron para orar al aire libre
Sólo 500 invitadas del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan pudieron acceder al templo en Estambul, pero las explanadas y avenidas cercanas se habilitaron para orar al aire libre

Primer rezo musulmán en Santa Sofía, la antigua basílica que el gobierno de Turquía convirtió en mezquita: hubo miles de fieles

Primer rezo musulmán en Santa Sofía, la antigua basílica que el gobierno de Turquía convirtió en mezquita: hubo miles de fieles

Sólo 500 invitadas del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan pudieron acceder al templo en Estambul, pero las explanadas y avenidas cercanas se habilitaron para orar al aire libre
Sólo 500 invitadas del presidente Recep Tayyip Erdogan pudieron acceder al templo en Estambul, pero las explanadas y avenidas cercanas se habilitaron para orar al aire libre

Mapa del coronavirus en México 24 de julio: 6 contagios por minuto en el día más duro de la pandemia

Mapa del coronavirus en México 24 de julio: 6 contagios por minuto en el día más duro de la pandemia

Se registraron 8,438 nuevos positivos en 24 horas y el país alcanzó 370,712 casos acumulados y 41,908 muertos
Se registraron 8,438 nuevos positivos en 24 horas y el país alcanzó 370,712 casos acumulados y 41,908 muertos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 24 de julio: 6 contagios por minuto en el día más duro de la pandemia

Mapa del coronavirus en México 24 de julio: 6 contagios por minuto en el día más duro de la pandemia

Se registraron 8,438 nuevos positivos en 24 horas y el país alcanzó 370,712 casos acumulados y 41,908 muertos
Se registraron 8,438 nuevos positivos en 24 horas y el país alcanzó 370,712 casos acumulados y 41,908 muertos

En medio de otra “cuarentena radical” decretada por Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela volvió a registrar un récord de contagios de coronavirus

En medio de otra “cuarentena radical” decretada por Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela volvió a registrar un récord de contagios de coronavirus

La vicepresidenta del gobierno chavista, Delcy Rodríguez, informó que se reportaron 449 nuevos casos, de los que 438 son de transmisión comunitaria
La vicepresidenta del gobierno chavista, Delcy Rodríguez, informó que se reportaron 449 nuevos casos, de los que 438 son de transmisión comunitaria

En medio de otra “cuarentena radical” decretada por Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela volvió a registrar un récord de contagios de coronavirus

En medio de otra “cuarentena radical” decretada por Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela volvió a registrar un récord de contagios de coronavirus

La vicepresidenta del gobierno chavista, Delcy Rodríguez, informó que se reportaron 449 nuevos casos, de los que 438 son de transmisión comunitaria
La vicepresidenta del gobierno chavista, Delcy Rodríguez, informó que se reportaron 449 nuevos casos, de los que 438 son de transmisión comunitaria

Coronavirus en México: academia y farmacéuticas unen fuerzas

Coronavirus en México: academia y farmacéuticas unen fuerzas

La pandemia por coronavirus ha provocado que las investigaciones científicas se aceleren, ya que el ritmo de crecimiento de esta enfermedad ha sido exponencial
La pandemia por coronavirus ha provocado que las investigaciones científicas se aceleren, ya que el ritmo de crecimiento de esta enfermedad ha sido exponencial

Coronavirus en México: academia y farmacéuticas unen fuerzas

Coronavirus en México: academia y farmacéuticas unen fuerzas

La pandemia por coronavirus ha provocado que las investigaciones científicas se aceleren, ya que el ritmo de crecimiento de esta enfermedad ha sido exponencial
La pandemia por coronavirus ha provocado que las investigaciones científicas se aceleren, ya que el ritmo de crecimiento de esta enfermedad ha sido exponencial
MAS NOTICIAS