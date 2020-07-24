ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/GOVERNOR-MARCH -- POSSIBLE ONLY

March held in Russia’s Khabarovsk in support of governor

Start: 25 Jul 2020 03:30 GMT

End: 25 Jul 2020 04:20 GMT

KHABAROVSK, RUSSIA - Russia's far eastern city of Khabarovsk is expected to hold a big march in support of arrested regional governor Sergei Furgal who is accused of organising the murder of several entrepreneurs 15 years ago and is to be put on trial in Moscow.

