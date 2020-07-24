Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA--updated time--

Por REUTERSJUL 24
24 de Julio de 2020

Australian PM speaks on coronavirus response after cabinet meeting

Start: 24 Jul 2020 02:03 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2020 04:20 GMT

CANBERRA – Australian prime minister Scott Morrison holds a news conference to discuss coronavirus response after National Cabinet meeting as Victorian cases and deaths continue to climb.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE AUSTRALIA

DIGITAL: NO USE AUSTRALIA .COM.AU INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS / AUSTRALIA NVO CLIENTS / SMH.COM .AU / NEWS.COM.AU

Source: AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

