Aparece una ballena muerta en playa de Indonesia

22 de Julio de 2020

ADDS web video ///Kupang, Indonesia, 22 Jul 2020 (AFP) - A giant 23-metre (75-foot) whale briefly washed up near a beach in Indonesia but it was unclear how the enormous marine mammal died, a conservation official said Wednesday.Curious onlookers crowded the shore of coastal Kupang city as officials scrambled to figure out what to do with the bloated carcass, which was first spotted on Tuesday.But the giant creature was washed back to sea on Wednesday before it could be brought to shore for an examination."We think that it's a blue whale but we don't know what caused its death," said local conservation official Lidya Tesa Saputra."It looks like it didn't die here and may have been deceased for some time," she added.Blue whales are the largest animals in existence, weighing up to 200 tons and growing as long as 32 metres.The creature, whose tongue alone can weigh as much as an elephant, has an average lifespan of 80 to 90 years, according to National Geographic.Seven pilot whales were found dead near Kupang last October.Cross-currents off the beach pose a danger to whales as they can get caught between reefs close to shore.In 2018, a sperm whale was found dead in Indonesia with more than 100 plastic cups and 25 plastic bags in its stomach, raising concerns about the Southeast Asian archipelago's massive marine rubbish problem.str-bur/pb/gle/to -------------------------------------------------------------

No quita el dedo del renglón, John Ackerman no estuvo de acuerdo con todos los perfiles elegidos para consejeros del INE

Hace días señaló a Carla Humphrey, antigua asesora en el Instituto Federal Electoral, como cercana al PAN
Derrumbe en la construcción del Hospital General de Topilejo en Tlalpan dejó cuatro personas lesionadas

La Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil del gobierno capitalino informó que los heridos no presentaron daños graves en su salud
Por coronavirus, la recuperación del consumo privado en México será lento: Moody’s

La calificadora señaló que el Valle de México es el más afectado por el COVID-19 y también es el principal mercado de consumo que debe de reactivarse
Guillermina Rubín, víctima de feminicidio, es sepultada por familiares: sus pies aún no han sido localizados

El asesinato de la joven poblana dejó tres menores huérfanos; su familia solicitó apoyo para cubrir los gastos funerarios
La inesperada relación de Walt Disney con el México de hace 70 años

Una fotografía en la que aparece el creador de Mickey Mouse en la Basílica de Guadalupe ha desempolvado la anécdota de sus viajes al país azteca
Edomex: cuándo se reanudará el servicio de verificación vehicular y qué protocolo se debe seguir

La Secretaría del Medio Ambiente local informó que solo se atenderá a usuarios que agenden cita a través de internet o vía telefónica y que cumplan con las medidas sanitarias
Preparatoria 3 de la UNAM levanta paro tras haber sido tomada por medio año

Desde inicios del 2020 varias escuelas de la máxima casa de estudios entraron en paro para exigir que se detuviera el acoso sexual y la violencia de género en las instalaciones
Suprema Corte decidirá si Yucatán debe legislar para aprobar el matrimonio igualitario

Si el máximo Tribunal del país otorga el amparo, estaría confirmando que sus precedentes no solo obligan a jueces y juezas, sino también a los poderes legislativos locales
Narcotráfico en México: encuentran dos cuerpos decapitados con mensaje en Guanajuato

La entidad federativa donde más asesinatos se cometieron durante el 2019 ha sido gobernada por el Partido Acción Nacional desde hace casi 30 años
Juez federal suspendió orden de aprehensión contra César Duarte

El ex gobernador de Chihuahua llevaba más de tres años prófugo de la justicia en México
Las jugadas de Neymar provocando a los futbolistas del Celtic que hicieron estallar al técnico: “Es irritante y lo sabe”

El astro brasileño se burló de sus rivales en el último amistoso y el entrenador expuso su malestar. Las imágenes
Thalía sufrió accidente en TikTok y lo tomó con buen humor

"Sufre accidente por presumida" puso la cantante como comentario en su propio video
