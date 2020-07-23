Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY TURKEY-HAGIASOPHIA/

Por REUTERSJUL 23
20 de Julio de 2020

Turkey holds first friday prayers in Hagia Sophia

Start: 24 Jul 2020 06:30 GMT

End: 24 Jul 2020 12:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS WILL BE A MIXED FEED CONSISTING OF A MULTI-CAMERA TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL POOL AND A REUTERS CAMERA - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES ON THE SCHEDULE - CURRENTLY THE LIVE IS CONFIRMED TO START AT 0630GMT AND END AT 1230GMT - THE LIVE MAY WELL BE EXTENDED

==

ISTANBUL - First Muslim prayers are held in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia after the iconic monument was once again declared a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Checkpoints outside open

0945GMT APPROX - President Tayyip Erdogan arrives

1017GMT - Friday prayers start

1100GMT APPROX - Erdogan expected to speak outside

1145GMT APPROX - Live continues as more people allowed in to pray

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL POOL / REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Turkey

Topic: Religion

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Uruguay decidirá en agosto el destino del águila del buque nazi Graf Spee

Deberá optar por apelar el fallo de 2019, que resolvió subastarla y repartir lo recaudado entre el Estado y quienes realizaron el rescate, o llegar a una conciliación con los últimos. Buscan evitar que caiga en manos de neonazis
Deberá optar por apelar el fallo de 2019, que resolvió subastarla y repartir lo recaudado entre el Estado y quienes realizaron el rescate, o llegar a una conciliación con los últimos. Buscan evitar que caiga en manos de neonazis
Las ferias y eventos culturales 2020 se reinventan en México ante el COVID-19

Eventos como la Feria Nacional de San Marcos, el Festival Cervantino o la Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara han tenido que cambiar de formato, aplazar sus fechas o incluso han sido cancelados
Eventos como la Feria Nacional de San Marcos, el Festival Cervantino o la Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara han tenido que cambiar de formato, aplazar sus fechas o incluso han sido cancelados
De la mano de Cristiano Ronaldo y Dybala, Juventus buscará ante Udinese conseguir su noveno Scudetto de manera consecutiva: hora, TV y formaciones

La Vecchia Signora intentará agigantar su historia en la Serie A en su visita a Udine. Cristiano Ronaldo, por su parte, intentará quebrar otro récord. Desde las 14.30, por ESPN 2
La Vecchia Signora intentará agigantar su historia en la Serie A en su visita a Udine. Cristiano Ronaldo, por su parte, intentará quebrar otro récord. Desde las 14.30, por ESPN 2
La valiente y dramática salvación de dos niños gracias a sus vecinos: así saltaron desde su departamento para escapar de un incendio

Un menor de 10 años arrojó a su hermano y luego se lanzó desde la ventana del tercer nivel. La caída fue amortiguada por otras peesonas, que sufrieron algunas lesiones
Un menor de 10 años arrojó a su hermano y luego se lanzó desde la ventana del tercer nivel. La caída fue amortiguada por otras peesonas, que sufrieron algunas lesiones
“Cometí errores”: los grandes escándalos y sospechas que pesan sobre Luis Videgaray, el ex hombre más poderoso de México

Durante el sexenio de Enrique Peña Nieto, no había tema fundamental para la vida política que no pasara por el escritorio de Videgaray Caso
Durante el sexenio de Enrique Peña Nieto, no había tema fundamental para la vida política que no pasara por el escritorio de Videgaray Caso
Cómo es el test cognitivo con el que Donald Trump desafió a Joe Biden

El mandatario estadounidense celebró haber aprobado el examen y aseguró que su rival demócrata no obtendría el mismo resultado
El mandatario estadounidense celebró haber aprobado el examen y aseguró que su rival demócrata no obtendría el mismo resultado
Diputados avalaron reformas para adquirir insumos médicos extranjeros sin licitación pública

La iniciativa fue propuesta por Morena y se aprobó con 17 votos a favor, dos en contra y una abstención
La iniciativa fue propuesta por Morena y se aprobó con 17 votos a favor, dos en contra y una abstención
“Sí era muy controlador”: Paola Durante apoyó a Bárbara Mori en sus confesiones sobre Sergio Mayer

Ahora fue la primera de la actriz quien contó su versión del romance entre Mori y Mayer
Ahora fue la primera de la actriz quien contó su versión del romance entre Mori y Mayer
Otra noche de disturbios en Portland: el alcalde Ted Wheeler fue alcanzado por gas lacrimógeno

Tras los violentos enfrentamientos, el presidente Donald Trump dijo que las ciudades gobernadas por demócratas están "fuera de control", arremetió contra la "izquierda radical" y envió agentes federales a Chicago y Albuquerque
Tras los violentos enfrentamientos, el presidente Donald Trump dijo que las ciudades gobernadas por demócratas están "fuera de control", arremetió contra la "izquierda radical" y envió agentes federales a Chicago y Albuquerque
Azcapotzalco, Miguel Hidalgo y Xochimilco las alcaldías con la mayor percepción de corrupción entre el sector privado: Inegi

Una encuesta del Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía reveló que hubo 1,078 víctimas de corrupción por 100,000 habitantes entre las PyMes
Una encuesta del Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Geografía reveló que hubo 1,078 víctimas de corrupción por 100,000 habitantes entre las PyMes
Un documento federal revelaría el verdadero costo de mantener del avión presidencial en EEUU

La aeronave pasó 19 meses en un hangar de de Boeing en Victorville, California
La aeronave pasó 19 meses en un hangar de de Boeing en Victorville, California
El PNUD pidió de urgencia un ingreso mínimo para 3.000 millones de personas durante seis meses por la pandemia de coronavirus

La agencia de la ONU propuso que la renta básica sea distribuida a un tercio de la humanidad, ya que "los planes de rescate no pueden concentrarse únicamente en los grandes mercados y empresas"
La agencia de la ONU propuso que la renta básica sea distribuida a un tercio de la humanidad, ya que "los planes de rescate no pueden concentrarse únicamente en los grandes mercados y empresas"
