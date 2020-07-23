ADVISORY TURKEY-HAGIASOPHIA/

Turkey holds first friday prayers in Hagia Sophia

ISTANBUL - First Muslim prayers are held in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia after the iconic monument was once again declared a mosque following a court ruling revoking its status as a museum.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Checkpoints outside open

0945GMT APPROX - President Tayyip Erdogan arrives

1017GMT - Friday prayers start

1100GMT APPROX - Erdogan expected to speak outside

1145GMT APPROX - Live continues as more people allowed in to pray

