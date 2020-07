View of Tokyo's National Stadium marks 1YTG to Tokyo Olympics

Start: 22 Jul 2020 22:52 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 00:29 GMT

TOKYO - Live of National Stadium in Tokyo to mark one year to go until the start of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com