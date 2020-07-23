Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Por REUTERSJUL 23
23 de Julio de 2020

Protest rally against police brutality in downtown Portland

Start: 23 Jul 2020 03:11 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El regreso del avión presidencial a México en fotos

El regreso del avión presidencial a México en fotos

El avión presidencial Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner XC-MEX arribó al aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México después de 582 días almacenado en California
El avión presidencial Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner XC-MEX arribó al aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México después de 582 días almacenado en California

Pareja se negó a seguir el filtro de sanidad e ingresó a Perisur sin respetar las normas

Pareja se negó a seguir el filtro de sanidad e ingresó a Perisur sin respetar las normas

Esquivaron al personal y evitaron que este les midiera la temperatura, medida que solicita el centro comercial a sus usuarios
Esquivaron al personal y evitaron que este les midiera la temperatura, medida que solicita el centro comercial a sus usuarios

El negocio detrás de la visita del elenco de “El chavo del 8″ a Acapulco

El negocio detrás de la visita del elenco de “El chavo del 8″ a Acapulco

En 1977 se rodó una trilogía de programas en los que los protagonistas de la serie salieron de su habitual vecindad, que no era sino un foro de Televisa
En 1977 se rodó una trilogía de programas en los que los protagonistas de la serie salieron de su habitual vecindad, que no era sino un foro de Televisa

López Obrador agradeció al Papa Francisco por donación de equipo médico para tratar COVID-19

López Obrador agradeció al Papa Francisco por donación de equipo médico para tratar COVID-19

El mandatario informó del hecho con una fotografía en Twitter junto a Franco Coppola, embajador del Vaticano en México
El mandatario informó del hecho con una fotografía en Twitter junto a Franco Coppola, embajador del Vaticano en México

El doble discurso de la Liga MX sobre la violencia de género

El doble discurso de la Liga MX sobre la violencia de género

Aunque hay campañas de concientización sobre el tema, situaciones como el caso de Renato Ibarra o de la Sub 17 de América dejan mucho que desear sobre el actuar de la organización
Aunque hay campañas de concientización sobre el tema, situaciones como el caso de Renato Ibarra o de la Sub 17 de América dejan mucho que desear sobre el actuar de la organización

Reforma de pensiones: celebración unánime y grandes expectativas de que salga adelante

Reforma de pensiones: celebración unánime y grandes expectativas de que salga adelante

El sector más crítico con AMLO, incluida la iniciativa privada y la oposición parlamentaria, celebraron el consenso y abrieron las puertas para discutir el tema: "El objetivo es que haya reforma", dijeron
El sector más crítico con AMLO, incluida la iniciativa privada y la oposición parlamentaria, celebraron el consenso y abrieron las puertas para discutir el tema: "El objetivo es que haya reforma", dijeron

Cuál es la verdadera capacidad de fuego mostrada por el CJNG en sus videos propagandísticos

Cuál es la verdadera capacidad de fuego mostrada por el CJNG en sus videos propagandísticos

El Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación es una organización que los funcionarios de la DEA consideran como la más grande amenaza criminal de drogas en los Estados Unidos
El Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación es una organización que los funcionarios de la DEA consideran como la más grande amenaza criminal de drogas en los Estados Unidos

No quita el dedo del renglón, John Ackerman no estuvo de acuerdo con todos los perfiles elegidos para consejeros del INE

No quita el dedo del renglón, John Ackerman no estuvo de acuerdo con todos los perfiles elegidos para consejeros del INE

Hace días señaló a Carla Humphrey, antigua asesora en el Instituto Federal Electoral, como cercana al PAN
Hace días señaló a Carla Humphrey, antigua asesora en el Instituto Federal Electoral, como cercana al PAN

Derrumbe en la construcción del Hospital General de Topilejo en Tlalpan dejó cuatro personas lesionadas

Derrumbe en la construcción del Hospital General de Topilejo en Tlalpan dejó cuatro personas lesionadas

La Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil del gobierno capitalino informó que los heridos no presentaron daños graves en su salud
La Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil del gobierno capitalino informó que los heridos no presentaron daños graves en su salud

Por coronavirus, la recuperación del consumo privado en México será lento: Moody’s

Por coronavirus, la recuperación del consumo privado en México será lento: Moody’s

La calificadora señaló que el Valle de México es el más afectado por el COVID-19 y también es el principal mercado de consumo que debe de reactivarse
La calificadora señaló que el Valle de México es el más afectado por el COVID-19 y también es el principal mercado de consumo que debe de reactivarse

Guillermina Rubín, víctima de feminicidio, es sepultada por familiares: sus pies aún no han sido localizados

Guillermina Rubín, víctima de feminicidio, es sepultada por familiares: sus pies aún no han sido localizados

El asesinato de la joven poblana dejó tres menores huérfanos; su familia solicitó apoyo para cubrir los gastos funerarios
El asesinato de la joven poblana dejó tres menores huérfanos; su familia solicitó apoyo para cubrir los gastos funerarios

La inesperada relación de Walt Disney con el México de hace 70 años

La inesperada relación de Walt Disney con el México de hace 70 años

Una fotografía en la que aparece el creador de Mickey Mouse en la Basílica de Guadalupe ha desempolvado la anécdota de sus viajes al país azteca
Una fotografía en la que aparece el creador de Mickey Mouse en la Basílica de Guadalupe ha desempolvado la anécdota de sus viajes al país azteca

