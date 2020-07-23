ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--PROFANITY/UPDATED

Protesters rally against police brutality, racism in Portland
Start: 23 Jul 2020 05:34 GMT
End: 23 Jul 2020 07:16 GMT
--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY -- THIS IS A MIXED LIVE, ALL SIGNALS ARE NBC--
==
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.
SCHEDULE:
0426GMT - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks with protesters
0453GMT - Wheeler ends talks with protesters
0512GMT - Wheeler and activists speaking to protesters
0522GMT - Wheeler walking away from after speaking to protesters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA.
DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com