Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--PROFANITY/UPDATED--

Por REUTERSJUL 23
23 de Julio de 2020

Protesters rally against police brutality, racism in Portland

Start: 23 Jul 2020 05:34 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 07:16 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY -- THIS IS A MIXED LIVE, ALL SIGNALS ARE NBC--

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

SCHEDULE:

0426GMT - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks with protesters

0453GMT - Wheeler ends talks with protesters

0512GMT - Wheeler and activists speaking to protesters

0522GMT - Wheeler walking away from after speaking to protesters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Nigeria: asesinaron a cinco trabajadores humanitarios que estaban secuestrados

Nigeria: asesinaron a cinco trabajadores humanitarios que estaban secuestrados

Aunque aún ninguna organización se atribuyó el ataque, el episodio ocurrió en una zona en la que opera el grupo yihadista Boko Haram
Aunque aún ninguna organización se atribuyó el ataque, el episodio ocurrió en una zona en la que opera el grupo yihadista Boko Haram

Nigeria: asesinaron a cinco trabajadores humanitarios que estaban secuestrados

Nigeria: asesinaron a cinco trabajadores humanitarios que estaban secuestrados

Aunque aún ninguna organización se atribuyó el ataque, el episodio ocurrió en una zona en la que opera el grupo yihadista Boko Haram
Aunque aún ninguna organización se atribuyó el ataque, el episodio ocurrió en una zona en la que opera el grupo yihadista Boko Haram

Donald Trump aseguró que “siempre es posible” cerrar más misiones diplomáticas chinas en EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que “siempre es posible” cerrar más misiones diplomáticas chinas en EEUU

China criticó la decisión de Estados Unidos de cerrar su consulado en Houston, calificando la acción como escandalosa e injustificada que saboteará las relaciones entre las dos mayores economías del mundo
China criticó la decisión de Estados Unidos de cerrar su consulado en Houston, calificando la acción como escandalosa e injustificada que saboteará las relaciones entre las dos mayores economías del mundo

Donald Trump aseguró que “siempre es posible” cerrar más misiones diplomáticas chinas en EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que “siempre es posible” cerrar más misiones diplomáticas chinas en EEUU

China criticó la decisión de Estados Unidos de cerrar su consulado en Houston, calificando la acción como escandalosa e injustificada que saboteará las relaciones entre las dos mayores economías del mundo
China criticó la decisión de Estados Unidos de cerrar su consulado en Houston, calificando la acción como escandalosa e injustificada que saboteará las relaciones entre las dos mayores economías del mundo

EEUU: la fiscalía afirmó que en el consulado chino en San Francisco se oculta un investigador buscado por el FBI

EEUU: la fiscalía afirmó que en el consulado chino en San Francisco se oculta un investigador buscado por el FBI

Se trata de un ciudadano chino que llegó al país con una VISA que más tarde resultó ser fraudulenta. Ambos países experimentan un aumento de tensiones por presuntas filtraciones y robo de información por parte de Beijing
Se trata de un ciudadano chino que llegó al país con una VISA que más tarde resultó ser fraudulenta. Ambos países experimentan un aumento de tensiones por presuntas filtraciones y robo de información por parte de Beijing

EEUU: la fiscalía afirmó que en el consulado chino en San Francisco se oculta un investigador buscado por el FBI

EEUU: la fiscalía afirmó que en el consulado chino en San Francisco se oculta un investigador buscado por el FBI

Se trata de un ciudadano chino que llegó al país con una VISA que más tarde resultó ser fraudulenta. Ambos países experimentan un aumento de tensiones por presuntas filtraciones y robo de información por parte de Beijing
Se trata de un ciudadano chino que llegó al país con una VISA que más tarde resultó ser fraudulenta. Ambos países experimentan un aumento de tensiones por presuntas filtraciones y robo de información por parte de Beijing

Advierten que la velocidad de la propagación del coronavirus en Brasil está creciendo “fuera de control”

Advierten que la velocidad de la propagación del coronavirus en Brasil está creciendo “fuera de control”

Datos del Imperial College de Londres, citados por el periódico O Globo, señalan que la tasa R de reproducción del virus en el país se mantiene por encima de 1 desde hace 13 semanas, lo que una gran rapidez de propagación
Datos del Imperial College de Londres, citados por el periódico O Globo, señalan que la tasa R de reproducción del virus en el país se mantiene por encima de 1 desde hace 13 semanas, lo que una gran rapidez de propagación

Advierten que la velocidad de la propagación del coronavirus en Brasil está creciendo “fuera de control”

Advierten que la velocidad de la propagación del coronavirus en Brasil está creciendo “fuera de control”

Datos del Imperial College de Londres, citados por el periódico O Globo, señalan que la tasa R de reproducción del virus en el país se mantiene por encima de 1 desde hace 13 semanas, lo que una gran rapidez de propagación
Datos del Imperial College de Londres, citados por el periódico O Globo, señalan que la tasa R de reproducción del virus en el país se mantiene por encima de 1 desde hace 13 semanas, lo que una gran rapidez de propagación

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro está utilizando tecnología china para controlar aun más a los venezolanos

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro está utilizando tecnología china para controlar aun más a los venezolanos

La Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de EEUU aseguró que el régimen chavista está usando sistemas de monitoreo inteligente y tecnología de reconocimiento facial desarrollados e instalados por compañías chinas
La Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de EEUU aseguró que el régimen chavista está usando sistemas de monitoreo inteligente y tecnología de reconocimiento facial desarrollados e instalados por compañías chinas

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro está utilizando tecnología china para controlar aun más a los venezolanos

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro está utilizando tecnología china para controlar aun más a los venezolanos

La Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de EEUU aseguró que el régimen chavista está usando sistemas de monitoreo inteligente y tecnología de reconocimiento facial desarrollados e instalados por compañías chinas
La Comisión de Relaciones Exteriores del Senado de EEUU aseguró que el régimen chavista está usando sistemas de monitoreo inteligente y tecnología de reconocimiento facial desarrollados e instalados por compañías chinas

Mensaje de Yalitza Aparicio y de Billy Álvarez: así fue la presentación del jersey de Cruz Azul

Mensaje de Yalitza Aparicio y de Billy Álvarez: así fue la presentación del jersey de Cruz Azul

La Máquina tuvo invitados de lujo en un evento en vivo, que fue transmitido por sus redes sociales
La Máquina tuvo invitados de lujo en un evento en vivo, que fue transmitido por sus redes sociales

Mensaje de Yalitza Aparicio y de Billy Álvarez: así fue la presentación del jersey de Cruz Azul

Mensaje de Yalitza Aparicio y de Billy Álvarez: así fue la presentación del jersey de Cruz Azul

La Máquina tuvo invitados de lujo en un evento en vivo, que fue transmitido por sus redes sociales
La Máquina tuvo invitados de lujo en un evento en vivo, que fue transmitido por sus redes sociales

Cómo es la lujosa mansión de más de siete millones de dólares que incautó la fiscalía colombiana a Alex Saab, el testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Cómo es la lujosa mansión de más de siete millones de dólares que incautó la fiscalía colombiana a Alex Saab, el testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

De acuerdo con las autoridades, “los inmuebles ocupados habrían sido adquiridos por una empresa fachada, con recursos provenientes de las actividades ilícitas"
De acuerdo con las autoridades, “los inmuebles ocupados habrían sido adquiridos por una empresa fachada, con recursos provenientes de las actividades ilícitas"

Cómo es la lujosa mansión de más de siete millones de dólares que incautó la fiscalía colombiana a Alex Saab, el testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Cómo es la lujosa mansión de más de siete millones de dólares que incautó la fiscalía colombiana a Alex Saab, el testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

De acuerdo con las autoridades, “los inmuebles ocupados habrían sido adquiridos por una empresa fachada, con recursos provenientes de las actividades ilícitas"
De acuerdo con las autoridades, “los inmuebles ocupados habrían sido adquiridos por una empresa fachada, con recursos provenientes de las actividades ilícitas"

Confianza del consumidor se recupera tras una racha de caídas históricas, de acuerdo con el Inegi

Confianza del consumidor se recupera tras una racha de caídas históricas, de acuerdo con el Inegi

La percepción con el mayor descenso es aquella sobre las posibilidades económicas para salir de vacaciones en los próximos 12 meses
La percepción con el mayor descenso es aquella sobre las posibilidades económicas para salir de vacaciones en los próximos 12 meses

Confianza del consumidor se recupera tras una racha de caídas históricas, de acuerdo con el Inegi

Confianza del consumidor se recupera tras una racha de caídas históricas, de acuerdo con el Inegi

La percepción con el mayor descenso es aquella sobre las posibilidades económicas para salir de vacaciones en los próximos 12 meses
La percepción con el mayor descenso es aquella sobre las posibilidades económicas para salir de vacaciones en los próximos 12 meses

“Ganamos todos los demócratas”: Lorenzo Córdova festejó la elección de los nuevos cuatro consejeros del INE

“Ganamos todos los demócratas”: Lorenzo Córdova festejó la elección de los nuevos cuatro consejeros del INE

De la Cruz Magaña, Humphrey Jordán, Faz Mora y Espadas Ancona se sumarán al Consejo General del Instituto desde el 27 de julio de 2020 hasta el 26 de julio de 2029
De la Cruz Magaña, Humphrey Jordán, Faz Mora y Espadas Ancona se sumarán al Consejo General del Instituto desde el 27 de julio de 2020 hasta el 26 de julio de 2029

“Ganamos todos los demócratas”: Lorenzo Córdova festejó la elección de los nuevos cuatro consejeros del INE

“Ganamos todos los demócratas”: Lorenzo Córdova festejó la elección de los nuevos cuatro consejeros del INE

De la Cruz Magaña, Humphrey Jordán, Faz Mora y Espadas Ancona se sumarán al Consejo General del Instituto desde el 27 de julio de 2020 hasta el 26 de julio de 2029
De la Cruz Magaña, Humphrey Jordán, Faz Mora y Espadas Ancona se sumarán al Consejo General del Instituto desde el 27 de julio de 2020 hasta el 26 de julio de 2029

Peligrosos reos protestan por falta de visita íntima en el Altiplano

Peligrosos reos protestan por falta de visita íntima en el Altiplano

La prisión, la primera de máxima seguridad en el país, se mantiene en operación desde 1991
La prisión, la primera de máxima seguridad en el país, se mantiene en operación desde 1991

Peligrosos reos protestan por falta de visita íntima en el Altiplano

Peligrosos reos protestan por falta de visita íntima en el Altiplano

La prisión, la primera de máxima seguridad en el país, se mantiene en operación desde 1991
La prisión, la primera de máxima seguridad en el país, se mantiene en operación desde 1991

Otro túnel clandestino en el penal de Cieneguillas en Zacatecas

Otro túnel clandestino en el penal de Cieneguillas en Zacatecas

Las autoridades dieron con el túnel durante una revisión realizada al interior del penal.
Las autoridades dieron con el túnel durante una revisión realizada al interior del penal.

Otro túnel clandestino en el penal de Cieneguillas en Zacatecas

Otro túnel clandestino en el penal de Cieneguillas en Zacatecas

Las autoridades dieron con el túnel durante una revisión realizada al interior del penal.
Las autoridades dieron con el túnel durante una revisión realizada al interior del penal.

COVID-19, la principal causa muerte materna en México: Secretaría de Salud

COVID-19, la principal causa muerte materna en México: Secretaría de Salud

El director Nacional de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, informó que han fallecido 83 mujeres embarazadas en el país, las cuales habían sido confirmadas como casos positivos de coronavirus
El director Nacional de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, informó que han fallecido 83 mujeres embarazadas en el país, las cuales habían sido confirmadas como casos positivos de coronavirus

COVID-19, la principal causa muerte materna en México: Secretaría de Salud

COVID-19, la principal causa muerte materna en México: Secretaría de Salud

El director Nacional de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, informó que han fallecido 83 mujeres embarazadas en el país, las cuales habían sido confirmadas como casos positivos de coronavirus
El director Nacional de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, informó que han fallecido 83 mujeres embarazadas en el país, las cuales habían sido confirmadas como casos positivos de coronavirus
MAS NOTICIAS