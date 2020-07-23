ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--PROFANITY/UPDATED

Protesters rally against police brutality, racism in Portland

Start: 23 Jul 2020 05:34 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 07:16 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY -- THIS IS A MIXED LIVE, ALL SIGNALS ARE NBC--

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

SCHEDULE:

0426GMT - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks with protesters

0453GMT - Wheeler ends talks with protesters

0512GMT - Wheeler and activists speaking to protesters

0522GMT - Wheeler walking away from after speaking to protesters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com