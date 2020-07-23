Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND--PROFANITY/UPDATED--

Por REUTERSJUL 23
23 de Julio de 2020

Protesters rally against police brutality, racism in Portland

Start: 23 Jul 2020 05:34 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY -- THIS IS A MIXED LIVE, ALL SIGNALS ARE NBC--

==

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

SCHEDULE:

0426GMT - Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speaks with protesters

0453GMT - Wheeler ends talks with protesters

0512GMT - Wheeler and activists speaking to protesters

0522GMT - Wheeler walking away from after speaking to protesters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Otro túnel clandestino en el penal de Cieneguillas en Zacatecas

Las autoridades dieron con el túnel durante una revisión realizada al interior del penal.
Otro túnel clandestino en el penal de Cieneguillas en Zacatecas

Las autoridades dieron con el túnel durante una revisión realizada al interior del penal.
COVID-19, la principal causa muerte materna en México: Secretaría de Salud

El director Nacional de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, informó que han fallecido 83 mujeres embarazadas en el país, las cuales habían sido confirmadas como casos positivos de coronavirus
COVID-19, la principal causa muerte materna en México: Secretaría de Salud

El director Nacional de Epidemiología, José Luis Alomía, informó que han fallecido 83 mujeres embarazadas en el país, las cuales habían sido confirmadas como casos positivos de coronavirus
Detuvieron a “El Puentes” y “El G3”, presuntos implicados en el caso Le Barón

Dieron a conocer que al momento de su detención estaban presuntamente acompañados por Yuriel Armando G, presidente del PRI en Chihuahua
Detuvieron a “El Puentes” y “El G3”, presuntos implicados en el caso Le Barón

Dieron a conocer que al momento de su detención estaban presuntamente acompañados por Yuriel Armando G, presidente del PRI en Chihuahua
Un líder indígena colombiano sufrió un ataque con explosivos cuando se transportaba en su vehículo

Cristian Camilo Toconás dijo que ha recibido amenazas de muerte por parte de grupos armados
Un líder indígena colombiano sufrió un ataque con explosivos cuando se transportaba en su vehículo

Cristian Camilo Toconás dijo que ha recibido amenazas de muerte por parte de grupos armados
SEP: las nueve medidas que tomará para el regreso a clases

Además se implementará una nueva asignatura llamada Vida Saludable en donde enseñarán higiene y limpieza, entre otras cosas
SEP: las nueve medidas que tomará para el regreso a clases

Además se implementará una nueva asignatura llamada Vida Saludable en donde enseñarán higiene y limpieza, entre otras cosas
La revolucionaria tecnología que incorporaría el VAR para terminar con las polémicas en los fuera de juego

La FIFA trabaja en la incorporación de una herramienta que proporcionaría información adicional y precisa e identificaría velozmente qué parte del cuerpo de un futbolista lo habilita o lo deja en offside y por cuánta distancia
La revolucionaria tecnología que incorporaría el VAR para terminar con las polémicas en los fuera de juego

La FIFA trabaja en la incorporación de una herramienta que proporcionaría información adicional y precisa e identificaría velozmente qué parte del cuerpo de un futbolista lo habilita o lo deja en offside y por cuánta distancia
Una médica argentina impulsa un innovador método para ayudar a los atletas a evitar y curar graves lesiones

La Dra. Mariela Guasti tiene la misión de hacer llegar el procedimiento de medicina regenerativa a América Latina. Su objetivo: mejorar la calidad de vida y facilitar el retorno de los deportistas a sus disciplinas
Una médica argentina impulsa un innovador método para ayudar a los atletas a evitar y curar graves lesiones

La Dra. Mariela Guasti tiene la misión de hacer llegar el procedimiento de medicina regenerativa a América Latina. Su objetivo: mejorar la calidad de vida y facilitar el retorno de los deportistas a sus disciplinas
Los secretos detrás de la consagración del Leeds: a qué le dedicó Bielsa el 70% de los entrenamientos

Se trata de uno de los focos en los que más hizo hincapié el entrenador argentino y al que más jugo le sacó a lo largo de la temporada que devolvió a su equipo a la Premier League
Los secretos detrás de la consagración del Leeds: a qué le dedicó Bielsa el 70% de los entrenamientos

Se trata de uno de los focos en los que más hizo hincapié el entrenador argentino y al que más jugo le sacó a lo largo de la temporada que devolvió a su equipo a la Premier League
Charla íntima con Diego Forlán a 10 años del Mundial de Sudáfrica: “Cambiaría mis títulos por la chance de jugar la final”

Una década después de ser el Balón de Oro de esa Copa del Mundo, el actual DT de Peñarol le confesó a Infobae los secretos de su éxito y el legado que dejó aquella selección
Charla íntima con Diego Forlán a 10 años del Mundial de Sudáfrica: “Cambiaría mis títulos por la chance de jugar la final”

Una década después de ser el Balón de Oro de esa Copa del Mundo, el actual DT de Peñarol le confesó a Infobae los secretos de su éxito y el legado que dejó aquella selección
Quién es la política de EEUU que pidió que echaran a Luis Videgaray de Hacienda en 2016

La funcionaria afroamericana suena como la opción más fuerte para acompañar en la vicepresidencia al candidato demócrata Joe Biden, hoy favorito en ganar los comicios de noviembre
Quién es la política de EEUU que pidió que echaran a Luis Videgaray de Hacienda en 2016

La funcionaria afroamericana suena como la opción más fuerte para acompañar en la vicepresidencia al candidato demócrata Joe Biden, hoy favorito en ganar los comicios de noviembre
Colectivos chavistas golpean brutalmente a quienes incumplen la cuarentena en Venezuela

Colectivos chavistas golpean brutalmente a quienes incumplen la cuarentena en Venezuela

Los requisitos para obtener el apoyo de 90,000 pesos para ampliar tu casa

Una de las vertientes del programa es el mejoramiento de la vivienda, el gobierno señaló que puede entregar hasta 35 mil pesos para el levantamiento de techos o reforzamiento de muros
Los requisitos para obtener el apoyo de 90,000 pesos para ampliar tu casa

Una de las vertientes del programa es el mejoramiento de la vivienda, el gobierno señaló que puede entregar hasta 35 mil pesos para el levantamiento de techos o reforzamiento de muros
