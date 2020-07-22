ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/NEWSER

Pompeo, Danish FM Kofod speak after meeting Denmark
Start: 22 Jul 2020 12:05 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2020 13:05 GMT
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod speak to media after holding a meeting with Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge to discuss Arctic issues and other topics.
SCHEDULE:
1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Denmark
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com