ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/NEWSER

Pompeo, Danish FM Kofod speak after meeting Denmark

Start: 22 Jul 2020 12:05 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 13:05 GMT

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod speak to media after holding a meeting with Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge to discuss Arctic issues and other topics.

SCHEDULE:

1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com