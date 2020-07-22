ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/MEETING

Pompeo meets Danish, Greenland and Faroe FMs

Start: 22 Jul 2020 10:16 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 10:25 GMT

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge and Faroese Minister for Foreign Affairs Jenis Av Rana to discuss Arctic issues and other topics.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Pompeo meets with Kofod and Lynge (POSSIBLE LIVE)

1050GMT - Working lunch (CLOSED)

1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)

