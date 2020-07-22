Miércoles 22 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/MEETING

Por REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2020

Pompeo meets Danish, Greenland and Faroe FMs

Start: 22 Jul 2020 10:16 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 10:25 GMT

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, Greenland's Foreign Minister Steen Lynge and Faroese Minister for Foreign Affairs Jenis Av Rana to discuss Arctic issues and other topics.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT - Pompeo meets with Kofod and Lynge (POSSIBLE LIVE)

1050GMT - Working lunch (CLOSED)

1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

