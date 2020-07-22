ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Denmark

COPENHAGEN - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Denmark on Wednesday to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland). Matters to be discussed include security, trade, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Arctic.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT - Arrival (LIVE)

0845GMT - Pompeo meets with PM Frederiksen (POSSIBLE LIVE)

1000GMT - Pompeo meets with Kofod and Lynge (POSSIBLE LIVE)

1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)

