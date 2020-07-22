Miércoles 22 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/

Por REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2020

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Denmark

Start: 22 Jul 2020 08:14 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 08:51 GMT

COPENHAGEN - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Denmark on Wednesday to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland). Matters to be discussed include security, trade, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Arctic.

SCHEDULE:

0815GMT - Arrival (LIVE)

0845GMT - Pompeo meets with PM Frederiksen (POSSIBLE LIVE)

1000GMT - Pompeo meets with Kofod and Lynge (POSSIBLE LIVE)

1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Denmark

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Katy Perry entró en una nueva controversia que incluye a México

CDMX: aumentaron las denuncias de violencia intrafamiliar en contra de hombres durante la pandemia

Alerta de tsunami tras un sismo de intensidad 7,8 en las costas de Alaska

López-Gatell: productos chatarra causan más muertes que las que ha causado el coronavirus en México

Día mundial del perro: quién es “Drako”, el pastor alemán rescatista de la Secretaría de Seguridad de Jalisco

Coronavirus en Bolivia: las autoridades han recogido al menos 420 cadáveres de calles, vehículos y casas en menos de una semana

Enfrentamiento del narco en Aguililla dejó cinco muertos

Una niña afgana mató a dos talibanes que asesinaron a sus padres

Iván Simonovis confirmó que el terrorista colombiano del ELN que juró lealtad a Maduro fue nacionalizado por la dictadura chavista

El Congreso de Chile aprobó un proyecto de ley para extender la licencia postnatal durante la pandemia de coronavirus

La conmovedora historia del joven palestino que escaló hasta la ventana de un hospital para acompañar a su madre fallecida de coronavirus

No se encontraron omisiones ni contradicciones de Hugo López-Gatell en conferencias sobre COVID-19: jueza federal

