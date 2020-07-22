ADVISORY USA-DENMARK/

US Secretary of State Pompeo visits Denmark
Start: 22 Jul 2020 08:14 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2020 08:51 GMT
COPENHAGEN - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Denmark on Wednesday to meet with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as well as foreign ministers Jeppe Kofod (Denmark), Jenis av Rana (Faroe Islands) and Steen Lynge (Greenland). Matters to be discussed include security, trade, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Arctic.
SCHEDULE:
0815GMT - Arrival (LIVE)
0845GMT - Pompeo meets with PM Frederiksen (POSSIBLE LIVE)
1000GMT - Pompeo meets with Kofod and Lynge (POSSIBLE LIVE)
1205GMT - Pompeo and Kofod speak after meeting (LIVE COVERAGE EXPECTED)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Denmark
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com