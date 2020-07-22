Miércoles 22 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY -TAPE REPLAY--BRITAIN-GERMANY/RAAB-MAAS

Por REUTERSJUL 22
21 de Julio de 2020

Dominic Raab, Heiko Maas make statements

Start: 22 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 12:00 GMT

STATEMENTS DELAYED. PLEASE MONITOR.

==

CHEVENING - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, make statements and take questions ahead of talks at Raab's official ministerial residence in Chevening, Kent.

SCHEDULE:

1315GMT APPROX - Statements expected

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

