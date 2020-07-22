Miércoles 22 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/QANTAS-LAX --TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2020

Qantas' final Boeing 747 flight arrives at LAX

Start: 22 Jul 2020 20:24 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 20:30 GMT

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Qantas' final Boeing 747 flight arrives at LAX before flying to the Mojave Desert for storage. The Australian airline is retiring its remaining Boeing 747s early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was once the world's only all 747 operator.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS