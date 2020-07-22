ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/QANTAS-LAX --TIME APPROX

Qantas' final Boeing 747 flight arrives at LAX
Start: 22 Jul 2020 20:24 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2020 20:30 GMT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - Qantas' final Boeing 747 flight arrives at LAX before flying to the Mojave Desert for storage. The Australian airline is retiring its remaining Boeing 747s early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was once the world's only all 747 operator.
