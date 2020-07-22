Miércoles 22 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND*PROFANITY WARNING*

Por REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2020

Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest

Start: 22 Jul 2020 04:33 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 06:46 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WAS AIRED ON RLS AT 0402GMT

*EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY WARNING*--

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El misterio de los osos que abrazan mujeres en Monterrey

Las nuevas imágenes enseñan a un oso, cerca del parque ecológico Chipinque, el cual lentamente se acerca a una mujer y la abraza de una pierna
Las nuevas imágenes enseñan a un oso, cerca del parque ecológico Chipinque, el cual lentamente se acerca a una mujer y la abraza de una pierna
Muñoz Ledo pidió escoger a tres mujeres como consejeras del INE: “Mario Delgado, no cedas ante los misóginos”

La propuesta del diputado consiste en que se escoja a tres mujeres y un hombre para respetar la paridad de género
La propuesta del diputado consiste en que se escoja a tres mujeres y un hombre para respetar la paridad de género
Nuevas protestas en PDVSA amenazan con reducir aún más la producción petrolera de Venezuela

Por Nicolle Yapur y Alex Vásquez
Por Nicolle Yapur y Alex Vásquez
Secretaría de Marina fue implicada por la CNDH en desapariciones y ejecuciones en Tamaulipas.

En total fueron detenidas 27 personas de manera arbitraria, de cuales 12 fueron encontradas en una fosa clandestina y 13 siguen sin ser localizadas
En total fueron detenidas 27 personas de manera arbitraria, de cuales 12 fueron encontradas en una fosa clandestina y 13 siguen sin ser localizadas
Walmart, McDonald’s y las grandes empresas que redujeron sus gastos en publicidad a Facebook como biocot

Compañías alrededor del mundo buscan que la red social regule los mensajes de odio y la propagación de violencia en su plataforma
Compañías alrededor del mundo buscan que la red social regule los mensajes de odio y la propagación de violencia en su plataforma
Cómo reaccionó Kim Kardashian a los comentarios inesperados de Kanye West sobre su matrimonio

La estrella de reality shows ha tenido una mezcla de sentimientos desde los comentarios hechos por el rapero el domingo y lo que publicó en su cuenta de Twitter al día siguiente
La estrella de reality shows ha tenido una mezcla de sentimientos desde los comentarios hechos por el rapero el domingo y lo que publicó en su cuenta de Twitter al día siguiente
La cruda radiografía de Guillermo Almada: “Si no nos morimos del COVID, nos vamos a morir de hambre”

El técnico de Santos Laguna señaló que debemos acostumbrarnos a esta nueva normalidad, al menos hasta que haya una vacuna para combatir al virus
El técnico de Santos Laguna señaló que debemos acostumbrarnos a esta nueva normalidad, al menos hasta que haya una vacuna para combatir al virus
El alcalde que ofreció a Trump sede para la Convención Republicana aseguró que no están preparados para el multitudinario evento en Florida

En Jacksonville ya más de 17.000 casos de la COVID-19 y un centenar de muertes. Mientras que el estado es uno de los focos de contagio del país con más de 370.000 infectados y más de 5.200 fallecidos
En Jacksonville ya más de 17.000 casos de la COVID-19 y un centenar de muertes. Mientras que el estado es uno de los focos de contagio del país con más de 370.000 infectados y más de 5.200 fallecidos
Por COVID-19, el Festival Cervantino se hará a distancia y en línea

El festival cultural más famoso del país se mantendrá en las fechas establecidas y será accesible para todo el país
El festival cultural más famoso del país se mantendrá en las fechas establecidas y será accesible para todo el país
Emilio Lozoya no ha declarado, aseguran fuentes de la FGR

Los fiscales de la institución no han solicitado fecha a los jueces para celebrar las audiencias
Los fiscales de la institución no han solicitado fecha a los jueces para celebrar las audiencias
Fingió su muerte para evitar ir a la cárcel, pero el acta de defunción tenía un error que lo delató

“Nunca dejará de sorprenderme lo lejos que algunas personas pueden ir para evitar rendir cuentas por cargos penales”, dijo Madeline Singas, fiscal de distrito del condado de Nassau, en EEUU
“Nunca dejará de sorprenderme lo lejos que algunas personas pueden ir para evitar rendir cuentas por cargos penales”, dijo Madeline Singas, fiscal de distrito del condado de Nassau, en EEUU
Juez ordenó otorgar atención médica a “El Chino”, líder de Guerreros Unidos

