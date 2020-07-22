ADVISORY GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND*PROFANITY WARNING*

Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest

Start: 22 Jul 2020 04:33 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 06:46 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WAS AIRED ON RLS AT 0402GMT

*EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: PROFANITY WARNING*--

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA - Crowds continue to gather in downtown Portland to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA.

DIGITAL: NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com