ADVISORY -FLASH-USA-BRITAIN/POMPEO-DENMARK

Pompeo flies to Denmark.
Start: 22 Jul 2020 13:15 GMT
End: 22 Jul 2020 14:15 GMT
THIS FLASH HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. PLEASE SEE EDIT AVAILABLE.
LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew out of the United Kingdom after a short visit, en route for Denmark.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El acuerdo de suministro firmado por el gobierno también incluye una opción para la compra de otras 500 millones de dosis. De ser aprobado, el producto se distribuirá de forma gratuita a los ciudadanos estadounidenses
MAS NOTICIAS