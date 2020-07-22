ADVISORY -FLASH-USA-BRITAIN/POMPEO-DENMARK

Pompeo flies to Denmark.

LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew out of the United Kingdom after a short visit, en route for Denmark.

