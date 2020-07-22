Miércoles 22 de Julio de 2020
ADVISORY -FLASH-USA-BRITAIN/POMPEO-DENMARK

Por REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2020

Pompeo flies to Denmark.

Start: 22 Jul 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 22 Jul 2020 14:15 GMT

THIS FLASH HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS. PLEASE SEE EDIT AVAILABLE.

LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew out of the United Kingdom after a short visit, en route for Denmark.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Las mini vacaciones de Lionel Messi y Antonela Roccuzo en Ibiza junto a Luis Suárez

El plantel del Barcelona fue licenciado hasta el martes 28 de julio, cuando volverán a las prácticas de cara al duelo clave por Champions League ante Napoli
El plantel del Barcelona fue licenciado hasta el martes 28 de julio, cuando volverán a las prácticas de cara al duelo clave por Champions League ante Napoli
Mapa del coronavirus en México 22 de julio: CDMX, Gto, Edomex, Tabasco, NL y Veracruz, los estados con más casos activos

El país registró 356,255 casos confirmados acumulados, de los cuales 48,446 son casos activos y van 48,446 decesos y 227,165 personas recuperadas
Mapa del coronavirus en México 22 de julio: CDMX, Gto, Edomex, Tabasco, NL y Veracruz, los estados con más casos activos

El país registró 356,255 casos confirmados acumulados, de los cuales 48,446 son casos activos y van 48,446 decesos y 227,165 personas recuperadas
La dura crítica del ex presidente del Barcelona al club, el “error histórico” que cometió Neymar y la continuidad de Messi

Sandro Rosell habló de la actualidad que vive la entidad azulgrana y dio su opinión sobre la situación dirigencial y futbolística que atraviesa la institución
La dura crítica del ex presidente del Barcelona al club, el “error histórico” que cometió Neymar y la continuidad de Messi

Sandro Rosell habló de la actualidad que vive la entidad azulgrana y dio su opinión sobre la situación dirigencial y futbolística que atraviesa la institución
“No tuve COVID”: Pati Chapoy regresó a “Ventaneando” y aclaró versiones sobre su salud

La periodista explicó el por qué de su ausencia en la emisión
“No tuve COVID”: Pati Chapoy regresó a “Ventaneando” y aclaró versiones sobre su salud

La periodista explicó el por qué de su ausencia en la emisión
SAT: cuándo reanudarán el proceso de devolución de impuestos y cómo solicitarlo

El fisco realizará una pausa temporal de más de ocho días
SAT: cuándo reanudarán el proceso de devolución de impuestos y cómo solicitarlo

El fisco realizará una pausa temporal de más de ocho días
Celaya entre dos fuegos: Grupo Élite del CJNG ejecuta a tres en la zona del Marro

La ciudad de Guanajuato sufre los ataques del CJNG y el látigo de la dictadura del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima, con extorsiones, robos y secuestros
Celaya entre dos fuegos: Grupo Élite del CJNG ejecuta a tres en la zona del Marro

La ciudad de Guanajuato sufre los ataques del CJNG y el látigo de la dictadura del Cártel de Santa Rosa de Lima, con extorsiones, robos y secuestros
Estados Unidos reservó 100 millones de dosis de la vacuna de BioNTech y Pfizer: pagará USD 2 mil millones

El acuerdo de suministro firmado por el gobierno también incluye una opción para la compra de otras 500 millones de dosis. De ser aprobado, el producto se distribuirá de forma gratuita a los ciudadanos estadounidenses
Estados Unidos reservó 100 millones de dosis de la vacuna de BioNTech y Pfizer: pagará USD 2 mil millones

El acuerdo de suministro firmado por el gobierno también incluye una opción para la compra de otras 500 millones de dosis. De ser aprobado, el producto se distribuirá de forma gratuita a los ciudadanos estadounidenses
El Mono Burgos volvió a hablar sobre la chance de dirigir a River mientras un equipo español lo tiene en la mira

El histórico ayudante de campo de Diego Simeone en el Atlético Madrid dejará su puesto al finalizar la temporada y está en la lista de principales candidatos de un conjunto de La Liga
El Mono Burgos volvió a hablar sobre la chance de dirigir a River mientras un equipo español lo tiene en la mira

El histórico ayudante de campo de Diego Simeone en el Atlético Madrid dejará su puesto al finalizar la temporada y está en la lista de principales candidatos de un conjunto de La Liga
En vivo: López Obrador presenta iniciativa de reforma al sistema de retiro que aumentaría 40% las pensiones

En vivo: López Obrador presenta iniciativa de reforma al sistema de retiro que aumentaría 40% las pensiones

El PAN propondrá adoptar “Pin Parental” en el sistema educativo de Puebla

Puebla se suma a la lista de estados que buscan que los padres de familia puedan impedir a sus hijos tomar cursos contrarios “a sus convicciones éticas o religiosas”
El PAN propondrá adoptar “Pin Parental” en el sistema educativo de Puebla

Puebla se suma a la lista de estados que buscan que los padres de familia puedan impedir a sus hijos tomar cursos contrarios “a sus convicciones éticas o religiosas”
La desaforada noche de Kanye West donde insultó a Kim Kardashian y comparó a Kris Jenner con Kim Jong-un

El rapero y aspirante a ser candidato para llegar a la Casa Blanca hizo públicas intimidades de su pareja y de la poderosa y mediática familia norteamericana
La desaforada noche de Kanye West donde insultó a Kim Kardashian y comparó a Kris Jenner con Kim Jong-un

El rapero y aspirante a ser candidato para llegar a la Casa Blanca hizo públicas intimidades de su pareja y de la poderosa y mediática familia norteamericana
“Vienes tras nosotros y te devolvemos el golpe”: descifrando el mensaje detrás del video propagandístico del CJNG

La organización criminal lanza propaganda a través de videos exhibiendo su capacidad de fuerza
“Vienes tras nosotros y te devolvemos el golpe”: descifrando el mensaje detrás del video propagandístico del CJNG

La organización criminal lanza propaganda a través de videos exhibiendo su capacidad de fuerza
