ADVISORY EU-RECOVERY/PARLIAMENT-VONDERLEYEN-MICHEL

Por REUTERSJUL 22
22 de Julio de 2020

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel talk to EU lawmakers

Start: 23 Jul 2020 07:30 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 09:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel talk to lawmakers as the European Parliament meets to discuss the union's bugdet and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Arrivals and opening statement by EP President David Sassoli

0830GMT First voting session

0835GMT Statements by representatives of EU Commission and Council, MEPs debate, closing statements, followed by break

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / All EU languages possible, TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Kim Kardashian rompió el silencio y habló sobre la dura enfermedad psiquiátrica de Kanye West

La mediática afirmó que su esposo, a quien definió como "brillante, pero complicado", se niega a recibir ayuda profesional
Enjaulada en un taller mecánico y sin higiene: las crueles condiciones en las que vivía una leona en Ecatepec

Debido a las malas condiciones en las que vivía la felina y la falta de documentación legal de su dueño, se procedió en ese momento a su rescate
Douglas: se forma el primer huracán del año en el Pacífico y podría impactar a Hawai

Es la cuarta tormenta tropical de la temporada, después de Amanda, Boris y Cristina
Reforma de pensiones: con cuántos años te podrías jubilar y cuánto aportarían los patrones, si se aprueba la iniciativa

La iniciativa buscarán un incremento en las pensiones de los trabajadores de hasta un 40%
Qué es el Sindicato Libertad, la agrupación que controla la distribución de agua en el oriente del Valle de México

La asociación tendría vínculos con células delictivas como Los Mojarras, relacionada con La Unión Tepito
Marco Rubio celebró el cierre del consulado de China en Houston: “Es un centro de espionaje masivo”

El senador republicano indicó que la medida debería haberse hecho hace mucho tiempo, es insistió: "Es parte de una red de espías y operaciones de influencia del Partido Comunista"
La historia del águila nazi del acorazado Graf Spee que será subastada en Uruguay

Tras el combate ante los británicos que pasó a la historia como la Batalla del Río de la Plata, el 13 de diciembre de 1939 el navío germano se dirigió al puerto montevideano. Tenían pensado enterrar a sus caídos y reparar los daños a la embarcación. Pero el desenlace fue otro
“Era una analogía”: Arturo Herrera se echó para atrás sobre la importancia del cubrebocas tras declaraciones de López Obrador

El secretario de Hacienda reviró diciendo que las actividades deberán tener medidas de sanidad más estrictas de cara al regreso a la normalidad
Fernando del Solar ya no quiere comentar sobre Ingrid Coronado: “Cada vez que hablo es un problema”

El presentador reconoció que la pandemia ha traído algunas complicaciones para cubrir los gastos de sus hijos
Danna Paola reveló la fecha de lanzamiento del videoclip de “No bailes sola”, su colaboración junto a Sebastián Yatra

La actriz y cantante mexicana también contó que se basa en una temática futurista
Los bancos reconocieron los riesgos cibernéticos como una importante vulnerabilidad

Banco de México indicó que la seguridad informática resulta fundamental para garantizar la continuidad de las operaciones financieras bajo el actual contexto
Alex Kaffie respondió a Raúl Araiza sobre la liposucción y lanzó un dardo a Magda Rodríguez

En su más reciente columna, el periodista hizo referencias a los comentarios del presentador de "Hoy"
