ADVISORY EU-RECOVERY/PARLIAMENT-VONDERLEYEN-MICHEL

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel talk to EU lawmakers
Start: 23 Jul 2020 07:30 GMT
End: 23 Jul 2020 09:30 GMT
BRUSSELS - EU's Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel talk to lawmakers as the European Parliament meets to discuss the union's bugdet and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit.
SCHEDULE:
0730GMT Arrivals and opening statement by EP President David Sassoli
0830GMT First voting session
0835GMT Statements by representatives of EU Commission and Council, MEPs debate, closing statements, followed by break
