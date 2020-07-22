ADVISORY EU-RECOVERY/PARLIAMENT-VONDERLEYEN-MICHEL

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel talk to EU lawmakers

Start: 23 Jul 2020 07:30 GMT

End: 23 Jul 2020 09:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU's Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel talk to lawmakers as the European Parliament meets to discuss the union's bugdet and coronavirus recovery fund that were agreed earlier this week by EU leaders during a marathon summit.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT Arrivals and opening statement by EP President David Sassoli

0830GMT First voting session

0835GMT Statements by representatives of EU Commission and Council, MEPs debate, closing statements, followed by break

