ADVISORY USA-BRITAIN/POMPEO--UPDATED DETAILS

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK
Start: 21 Jul 2020 10:50 GMT
End: 21 Jul 2020 11:07 GMT
LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Miniter Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT APPROX - Pompeo expected to arrive at Downing street for a meeting with Johnson
FURTHER DETAILS TBC
