ADVISORY USA-BRITAIN/POMPEO--UPDATED DETAILS--

Por REUTERSJUL 21
20 de Julio de 2020

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

Start: 21 Jul 2020 10:50 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 11:07 GMT

LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Miniter Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT APPROX - Pompeo expected to arrive at Downing street for a meeting with Johnson

FURTHER DETAILS TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: TBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Cuando yo se lo pida, Bielsa va a volver a Newell’s”

Jorge Bernardo Griffa, uno de los maestros del Loco, reconoció que ronda por su cabeza pedirle en algún momento al estratega del Leeds que vuelva a la “Lepra”
Jorge Bernardo Griffa, uno de los maestros del Loco, reconoció que ronda por su cabeza pedirle en algún momento al estratega del Leeds que vuelva a la “Lepra”
Las bolsas europeas registran fuertes alzas tras el acuerdo en la cumbre de la Unión Europea sobre ayudas pospandemia

En el mercado petrolero, los precios suben impulsados por los avances en el desarrollo de vacunas contra el coronavirus, un factor que ha contrarrestado el temor a la proliferación de rebrotes de la enfermedad
En el mercado petrolero, los precios suben impulsados por los avances en el desarrollo de vacunas contra el coronavirus, un factor que ha contrarrestado el temor a la proliferación de rebrotes de la enfermedad
Pep Guardiola atacó duramente al Arsenal tras caer en las semifinales de la FA Cup

El entrenador español cargó contra el club gunner por la posición que tomó mientras se especulaba sobre la sanción por parte de la UEFA al Manchester City
El entrenador español cargó contra el club gunner por la posición que tomó mientras se especulaba sobre la sanción por parte de la UEFA al Manchester City
Un expediente y las confesiones de Lozoya: Brasil enviará más información del caso Odebretch a México

El país sudamericano enviará información sobre multas ligadas a Lozoya
El país sudamericano enviará información sobre multas ligadas a Lozoya
El grosero error de los espías iraníes que reveló cómo hackean correos en Estados Unidos

Se trata del grupo de ciberpiratas vinculados a Teherán llamado Charming Kitten. Dejaron un servidor expuesto durante tres días y el grupo de seguridad de IBM, X-Force, encontró la evidencia entre 40 gigabites de datos robados
Se trata del grupo de ciberpiratas vinculados a Teherán llamado Charming Kitten. Dejaron un servidor expuesto durante tres días y el grupo de seguridad de IBM, X-Force, encontró la evidencia entre 40 gigabites de datos robados
El Reino Unido confirmó que Rusia intentó interferir con el referéndum del Brexit

El informe de la comisión de Inteligencia del parlamento británico sentencia que el país ha sido blanco del Kremlin por su relación con EEUU y porque Moscú lo acusa de sumarse al “lobby antirruso”. Duras críticas al servicio secreto inglés por su falta de reacción
El informe de la comisión de Inteligencia del parlamento británico sentencia que el país ha sido blanco del Kremlin por su relación con EEUU y porque Moscú lo acusa de sumarse al “lobby antirruso”. Duras críticas al servicio secreto inglés por su falta de reacción
En seis meses, el coronavirus incorporó numerosas palabras al Diccionario Oxford y desplazó a las más usadas

Desde términos nuevos, como COVID-19, hasta expresiones como "rastreo de contactos" o "distanciamiento social", la pandemia cambió la conversación global. También interrumpió la preponderancia de los temas dominantes hasta enero de 2020, expresados en vocablos como clima, Brexit o impeachment
Desde términos nuevos, como COVID-19, hasta expresiones como "rastreo de contactos" o "distanciamiento social", la pandemia cambió la conversación global. También interrumpió la preponderancia de los temas dominantes hasta enero de 2020, expresados en vocablos como clima, Brexit o impeachment
El ensordecedor silencio de la Fuerza Armada venezolana ante las grabaciones que un comandante de la guerrilla ELN dirige a Nicolás Maduro

Álvaro Díaz Tarazona, alias Edward, uno de los viejos dirigentes del Ejército de Liberación Nacional, refleja la relación entre el grupo armado de origen colombiano y el gobierno de Venezuela
Álvaro Díaz Tarazona, alias Edward, uno de los viejos dirigentes del Ejército de Liberación Nacional, refleja la relación entre el grupo armado de origen colombiano y el gobierno de Venezuela
Seis series que recrean las diferentes historias de la realeza

Desde los zares rusos, pasando por Isabel la Católica de España hasta el castillo de Versalles con Luis XIV, las ficciones sobre palacios con reinas y reyes están más vigentes que nunca
Desde los zares rusos, pasando por Isabel la Católica de España hasta el castillo de Versalles con Luis XIV, las ficciones sobre palacios con reinas y reyes están más vigentes que nunca
México registró en promedio 96 homicidios dolosos al día en la primera mitad del 2020

Se reportaron un mayor número de víctimas del 2018 al año en curso
Se reportaron un mayor número de víctimas del 2018 al año en curso
#JusticiaParaMariano: señalan presunta eliminación de evidencias en accidente de Zoé Robledo

La viuda asegura que las autoridades acusan a su esposo de manera injusta ahora que él no está para defenderse
La viuda asegura que las autoridades acusan a su esposo de manera injusta ahora que él no está para defenderse
Un hombre con explosivos secuestró un autobús con 20 pasajeros en Ucrania

El vehículo está en una plaza con las cortinas cerradas, rodeado por la policía. Las exigencias para el rescate fueron publicadas en un video y las autoridades confirmaron que hubo disparos
El vehículo está en una plaza con las cortinas cerradas, rodeado por la policía. Las exigencias para el rescate fueron publicadas en un video y las autoridades confirmaron que hubo disparos
