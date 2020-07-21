ADVISORY USA-BRITAIN/POMPEO--UPDATED DETAILS

U.S.Secretary of State Pompeo visits UK

Start: 21 Jul 2020 10:50 GMT

End: 21 Jul 2020 11:07 GMT

LONDON - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is due to visit London to meet Prime Miniter Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Issues to be discussed include: COVID-19, China, Hong Kong and the U.S.-UK free trade agreement. Pompeo will be in the UK between July 20-21 before travelling to Denmark on July 22.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT APPROX - Pompeo expected to arrive at Downing street for a meeting with Johnson

FURTHER DETAILS TBC

